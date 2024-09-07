GJ Hill’s timely single lifts Indians to win

From staff reports

EVERETT – GJ Hill’s go-ahead single in the top of the eighth inning Saturday boosted the Spokane Indians to a 7-5 win over Everett in a Northwest League play.

Jake Snider and Jose Cordova each singled in the eighth before Hill’s hit put the Indians in front 6-5. Cordova scored on a wild pitch to provide the final margin.

Cole Carrigg led off the game with a homer for Spokane and finished 3 for 5. Snider and Hill each had two hits as part of the Indians’ 12-hit attack.

The regular season ends Sunday. Spokane begins the NWL championship series Tuesday at Vancouver.