Idaho defense steps up to take down Wyoming 17-13 in FCS-FBS upset

Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby wraps up Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda for one of his game-high three sacks on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wy. (Courtesy of Idaho Athletics)

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

A defensive performance for the ages, punctuated by Xavier Slayton’s sack of Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda on the final play to stop what could have been a game-winning drive propelled Idaho to a 17-13 win against the Cowboys.

It allowed Idaho to even its record at 1-1, gave it a victory against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this season and let the Vandals write a new chapter to what had mostly been a woeful history in their occasional series with the Cowboys. Since Idaho’s last win against Wyoming, in 1921, Wyoming ran its win streak to seven over Idaho, and the Vandals had never won in Laramie.

Neither is true anymore.

“Road wins are tough to get. Wins against FBS teams are tough to get. I am very proud of our team,” Vandals coach Jason Eck said afterwards.

Wyoming fell to 0-2 with the loss.

The Vandals took a 17-10 lead into halftime and frustrated the Cowboys in the final two quarters.

An Idaho fake punt on fourth down near midfield that the Cowboys stopped short of a first down gave Wyoming its best chance to wrest the lead from the Vandals. After the change of possession, an 8-yard pass from Svoboda to DJ Jones gave the Cowboys first down at the 12-yard line. Two plays later Svoboda dove for an apparent touchdown. It was waved off following a review that showed his knee was down when he crossed the goal line. A false start backed up the Cowboys to the 6-yard line

From there, Dallas Afalava tackled running back Sam Scott in the backfield, and after he caught a short pass from Svoboda, Scott was stopped short of the goal line by Idaho safety Tommy McCormick. An incomplete pass on third down at the close of the third quarter forced Wyoming to settle for John Hoyland’s 22-yard field goal, and those were the only points the Vandals gave up.

Idaho sacked Svoboda four times in the game, and edge rusher Keyshawn James Newby accounted for three of them. His third sack broke up a promising Wyoming drive that had reached the Vandals 38-yard line. But James-Newby’s sack forced the Cowboys to punt with two minutes left to play.

“He is a big-time player,” said Eck.

“He played like an All-American. I believe in him.”

Idaho’s defense notably protected the Vandals’ lead through the final 6:56 after starting quarterback Jack Wagner went out with an apparent shoulder or arm injury. Redshirt freshman Nick Josifek, who had been the third-team quarterback until this week, came on to finish the game. Although he did not throw a pass, Josifek ran Idaho’s ground game without a hitch.

“Often, a backup quarterback comes into a game in a blowout,” Eck said. Josifek “came in at a really critical time. He had to execute at a high level, and he did.”

Eck said he did not yet know the extent of Wagner’s injury. But for the second week Idaho lost a starting quarterback. Jack Layne left the Vandals’ opening game 24-14 loss to Oregon two weeks ago with a broken collarbone. Wagner finished up the final few plays of that game and started against Wyoming. He finished 12 of 21 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown and completed his first eight passes. Wagner’s touchdown pass was a two-yard throw to tight end Jake Cox that gave Idaho a 14-10 lead it never gave up.

“He was very accurate today,” Eck said of Wagner.

Cameron Pope completed Idaho’s scoring with a 49-yard field goal with just under five minutes to play in the second quarter.

“We wanted to get Jordan Dwyer more involved, and Jordan did a great job,” Eck added. Dwyer was Idaho’s leading receiver with six catches for 66 yards.

The Vandals outlasted Wyoming in a game characterized by tough defense from both teams. Nate Thomas led Idaho with 15 carries for 64 yards. Elisha Cummings had 8 carries for 43 yards and a three-yard touchdown that gave the Vandals a 7-3 first quarter advantage.

Wyoming marginally outgained Idaho statistically, 270 total yards to 225. Svoboda threw for a 20-yard touchdown to Devin Boddie that gave Wyoming its last lead, 10-7. Overall, Svoboda was 10 of 24 passing for 126 yards. He also ran for 45 yards on 14 carries, as the Cowboys outgained the Vandals on the ground, 144 yards to 124.