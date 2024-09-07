Three deputies cleared in fatal shooting during 2022 Greenacres standoff

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office will not file charges against three Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members who fired their weapons during an hourslong standoff, killing 31-year-old Matthew R. Teears at his Greenacres home.

Prosecutors determined deputies Davis French, Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Thomas Walton were “justified in their use of deadly force” against Teears, who fired multiple rounds at deputies in November 2022, according to a Spokane County news release.

A resident in Teears’ neighborhood reported the afternoon of Nov. 14, 2022, hearing a loud “pop” and finding a pair of bullet holes in their house.

“The call was investigated but insufficient information was obtained for further follow-up at that time,” the release said.

At about 10:55 that night, another neighbor called police and deputies determined shots likely came from the house across the street at 18608 E. Lindsay Lane, which was Teears’ home. Deputies found multiple exit bullet holes in Teears’ residence, the county said.

It said Teears was known to possess guns, used methamphetamine and had “mental issues related to drug use.”

Deputies tried to contact Teears at the door, but he did not respond. The SWAT team was called and a search warrant for suspicion of reckless endangerment and malicious mischief was obtained, according to the release. SWAT members arrived at about 2:50 a.m. and a multiple-hour standoff started.

Law enforcement notified Teears repeatedly that deputies had a warrant to search the house and he would be unharmed if he surrendered.

County officials said deputies used a variety of nonlethal projectiles and multiple attempts to get Teears to surrender. Crisis negotiators and multiple public address announcements were also used, as well as calls to Teears’ cellphone.

Instead, Teears fired a pistol at deputies multiple times throughout the night and into the next morning, the release said.

Deputies deployed chemical agents into the home, and Teears put on a gas mask.

The sheriff’s office said Teears shot and disabled two aerial drones deployed by deputies.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 15, deputies saw a fire in the upper floor of the home, the release said. After briefly attempting to put out the fire, Teears exited the home and tried to escape from police.

Search warrant documents indicated Teears entered the garage and got into a 2015 Subaru Forester.

Authorities were planning to block Teears’ exit when he instead ran to the backyard.

Deputies then shot Teears, who died at the scene, according to the release. Teears was armed with a loaded 9 mm pistol when he was shot.