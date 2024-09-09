Apple reveals AI iPhones and AirPods that double as hearing aids

By Chris Velazco and Tatum Hunter Washington Post

CUPERTINO, Calif. – For months now, Apple has been laying out its vision of how artificial intelligence will help users of its devices “get things done effortlessly.”

Now, the company is rolling out new hardware to bring AI – or in this case, “Apple Intelligence” – to the masses.

On Monday, Apple pulled back the curtain on its new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro devices, all of which will be able to use the company’s new Apple Intelligence features as they become available. The first wave of Apple’s generative AI tools is expected to arrive later this fall in a software update, while more dramatic changes – like a smarter version of Siri – will have to wait in the wings until next year.

Some analysts say this doubling-down on AI, plus a glut of older phones people have been hanging onto, could spark an upgrade cycle for Apple products, a much-needed development for a company trying to combat slumping sales for its marquee product.

Apple’s nearly two-hour-long launch event Monday also saw the company show off Apple Watches with slimmer designs and brighter screens, new AirPods models, and a crucial software update that will allow its existing, $249 AirPods Pro earbuds to act as hearing aids. That feature, however, still requires clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, Apple said.

Here is everything you need to know about what Apple unveiled Monday.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro

Apple unveiled four new iPhone models: The iPhone 16, the larger 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. And as the company pointed out at length, these are devices that were - for better or worse - designed “from the ground up” to use AI tools.

Apple’s more affordable iPhone 16 ($799+) and 16 Plus ($899+) have been updated with faster A18 processors, as well as “Action” buttons - special keys that can trigger certain features or shortcuts - that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro series last year.

The company’s iPhone 16 Pro ($999+) and iPhone 16 Pro Max ($1,199+), meanwhile, pack supercharged versions of those new Apple processors meant to better power games, creative workloads and the company’s AI tools. The screens in these more premium devices are also slightly larger than in the standard models, though Apple’s redesign means users probably won’t feel the difference in their hands.

Apple’s Pro models also include a new, higher-resolution ultrawide camera - for those moments you just need to take a panorama photo - and a bevy of filmmaker-friendly tools to improve audio recording quality and capture high-speed video.

Thankfully, some changes are coming to all of Apple’s new iPhones at the same time. Every iPhone 16 now has a new, touch-sensitive button you can use to zoom in and change key camera settings, and Apple says we’ll see significant improvements in battery life across the board - though it stopped short of any concrete claims.

New Apple Watches and sleep apnea detection

The company has been talking about its software plans for the Watch since June, but added one new feature to the mix: sleep apnea alerts.

A newly developed algorithm for Apple Watches will alert wearers to “moderate to severe signs of sleep apnea,” and will generate a report you can share with your doctor to make taking about all this a little easier. (The company says it expects FDA clearance for this feature later this month.)

That feature will be available on the company’s older Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, as well as its new Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple’s new smartwatch – the latest version of company’s mainstream mid-tier wearable – has been redesigned to be slimmer than the models they replace. That’s enough to make these devices Apple’s thinnest watches ever, though we’ll have to see how much of a difference this redesign makes on our wrists.

The screens wedged into these Watches are bigger than ever too, though you’ll still see dark bezels running around the their edges. For the folks who like to leave their Watch screens on all the time, Apple says its new screens are brighter and easier to read at an angle - perfect for those moments when you need to subtly check the time.

Apple also updated its existing Watch Ultra 2. The company’s rugged, athlete-focused smartwatch now comes in black. Meanwhile, Apple’s low-cost Watch SE model - which was previously rumored to get a plastic redesign - went untouched.

Updated AirPods

In a surprise twist, Apple’s humble wireless earbuds might have gotten some of the most interesting updates of the entire show.

Apple didn’t modify its $249 AirPods Pro earbuds, but they are getting some of the company’s biggest software changes – like a suite of hearing health tools. After a forthcoming software update, you’ll be able to use these AirPods to take a clinically validated hearing test.

If your phone determines that you’re dealing with mild to moderate hearing issues, you’ll then be able to use the AirPods as a set of smart, over-the-counter hearing aids that can boost voices and ambient sounds around you as needed. Like the Watch’s new Sleep Apnea tools, these features are coming later in the fall, after they’re cleared by the FDA.

Apple also overhauled its audio lineup, starting with a $129 set of entry-level AirPods 4, which have been redesigned to look more like the company’s AirPods Pro. (The big difference: They don’t have those tiny plastic tips that wedge more deeply into your ear canal.)

For those who need to shut out more of the outside world, Apple also launched a tweaked, $179 version of those open-air AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation. We haven’t gotten to try this feature yet, but consider us a bit skeptical – these AirPods aren’t meant to seal off your ears the way Apple’s Pro models do, so noise cancellation quality is a big question mark.

To sweeten the deal for those slightly-more-premium earbuds, they come with wireless charging support, and a built-in speaker so you can more easily find them with the company’s Find My app. And all of the company’s AirPods - including updated versions of its over-the-ear AirPods Max headphones - will now charge over USB-C.