Getting There: Drivers should expect disruptions for Spokane County road projects
As road construction season winds down, major projects and road maintenance work is still on tap this summer and fall around Spokane County.
- Stormwater projects will disrupt traffic through the end of October, according to Spokane County officials. Affected roads include 11th Avenue, from Moen Road to Crescent Drive in Greenacres; Cincinnati Street near Pinecone Court north of Spokane; Rainier Way, from Cascade Way to Calispel Street in Town and Country; and Waikiki Road near Hemlock Street in Fairwood. Drivers should watch for flaggers.
- Bigelow Gulch Road improvements will close the road from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. A detour will be in place. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
- Brooks Road reconstruction will shut down the road from Thorpe Road to U.S. Highway 2 just west of Fairchild Air Force Base through the end of the month. A detour will be in place. Nearby, McFarlane Road, from the BNSF crossing to Brooks Road, will be closed Sept. 19 and 20 for railroad crossing work.
- Hatch Road reconstruction will close the road from Midway to Bridle Trail roads in Colbert. A detour will be in place. Work is expected to be done Oct. 7.
- Little Spokane Drive Bridge replacement will close the bridge until the end of November. Little Spokane Drive from Perry Road to Bridge 3702 over the Little Spokane River, and Little Spokane Drive from Woolard Road to Bridge 3704 will be closed.
- Zephyr Road will be closed to allow for pavement reconstruction and other work from the entrance of Liberty Lake Regional Park to Lakeside Road outside Liberty Lake. The work is estimated to be done by the end of the month.
- Bridge inspection and repair will restrict lanes on Charles Road, from state Route 291 to Carlson Road near Nine Mile Falls, through Thursday. Flaggers may be present.
- Crack sealing on asphalt roads will be completed Wednesday and Thursday on multiple county roads. Lanes will be restricted and drivers should watch for flaggers.
- Heavy equipment will be used to clean ditches and add gravel to road shoulders Monday through Thursday on Granite Lake Road, from Medical Lake-Four Lakes to Betz roads; Holcomb Road, from Feehan Road to the east end of the road; and Jackson Road, from Valley Chapel to Cameron roads. Watch for flaggers as lanes will be restricted.
- Crews will fill and patch potholes Monday through Thursday on Charles Road, from Route 291 to Dover Road near Nine Mile Falls. Drivers should watch for flaggers.