Person dies at Spokane Amazon facility, employees evacuated

A person died early Monday morning at Spokane’s Amazon facility, officials say.

Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said emergency personnel responded to the fulfillment center, located at 10010 W. Geiger Blvd, at 5:32 a.m. The call was “significant,” and CPR was administered at some point, Rohrbach said.

Some employees in the facility were evacuated at the time of the call.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Mark Gregory said preliminary information indicates the death is a medical issue. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the person’s identity and cause of death.

Employees were working on the robotics floor when the person collapsed, according to an email from Amazon spokesman Sam Stephenson.

“We’re grieving the loss of a colleague today, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team at the site and our employee’s family and friends. Counseling services and other support are available to all employees as we work through what appears to be a non-work-related incident,” Stephenson said in a statement.

Amazon sent the employees home with pay Monday.