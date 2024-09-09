Prep roundup: Dakota Hansen scores twice to led Mt. Spokane girls soccer; McKenzie Duncan hits for cycle for Shadle Park slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action in the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls soccer

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: Dakota Hansen scored two goals, including an insurance marker in the 62nd minute, and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) edged the Bullpups (0-1). Kaylin McMahon scored off an assist from Jennah Wanner for G-Prep.

Clarkston 4, Central Valley 1: Rebecca Skinner scored three goals with an assist and the visiting Bantams (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1).

Ferris at Coeur d’Alene: Lexi Simpson scored the go-ahead goal in the 45th minute and the visiting Saxons (2-0) beat the Vikings (0-1). Macy Walters had four saves for CdA.

West Valley 2, Mead 0: Lauren Matthew scored one goal and assisted on another and the Eagles (2-0-1) beat the visiting Panthers (1-2). Joey Hornyak had eight saves for Mead.

East Valley 5, Riverside 0: Hayden Anderson scored two goals and assisted on two others and the Knights (1-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-1). Alexis Griswold had two assists and a goal for East Valley.

Cheney 2, Pullman 0: Kinley Collins and Ally Deutsch scored second half goals and the Blackhawks (1-0) blanked the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Kiah Klauss made eight saves for the clean sheet.

Slowpitch softball

University 21, Deer Park 3: Ava Hubble went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Stags (0-1) in a nonleague game. Hayden Wheeler added four hits with four runs and an RBI for U-Hi. Angel Williams knocked in a pair for Deer Park.

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 6: Hope Murdock had three hits, including a double, and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field. Tyler Capaul homered with three RBIs among two hits for LC.

Shadle Park 24, Gonzaga Prep 0: McKenzie Duncan hit for the cycle and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the Bullpups (0-1) in a nonleague game. Duncan went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer, five runs and four total RBIs. Shadle has six players with three or more hits.

Central Valley 16, East Valley 5: Shiloh McCoy drove in four runs on two hits with a home run and the Bears (1-3) beat the visiting Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game. Sophia Salisbury went 2 fir 3 with a triple and four RBIs. Shelby Swanson had a home run for East Valley.

Rogers 3, Ferris 2: Holly Bernard scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth and the Pirates (1-0) held off the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game. Mahayla English went 2 for 2 and Lyriq Villa had an RBI for Rogers.

Ridgeline 39, North Central 0: Emma Myers went 5 for 6 with a homer, seven RBIs and five runs and the Falcons (3-0) cruised past the Wolfpack (0-1). Isabella Hernandez went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 33, Cheney 0: Lilly Main went 5 for 5, scored four times and drove in three runs and the Wildcats (1-0) handled the visiting Blackhawks (0-1). Addison Jay had three hits and five RBIs for Mt. Spokane while Mackenzie Koegler went 2 for 3 for Cheney.

Volleyball

Northwest Christian 3, East Valley 0: Kaitlyn Waters and Macey Shamblin had seven kills apiece and the Crusaders (1-1) swept the Knights (0-1) 25-21, 25-22, 25-17. Waters added seven digs and Chlarice Carey had 15 assists.