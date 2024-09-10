Washington Bureau of Indian Affairs officer indicted in sexual assault of prisoner

A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer was indicted earlier this week on charges of sexually assaulting and threatening a prisoner he was transporting in February.

Darren Bowannie, 34, was charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law in federal court. He made his first appearance on Monday, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

He has been in custody at the Spokane County Jail since Friday, according to the jail roster.

Bowannie was tasked with transporting people in the custody of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and BIA to and from the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility in Nespelem, Washington.

On Feb. 9, he was working as a correctional officer for the BIA when transporting a woman from Wellpinit, Washington, to the Nespelem facility. He is accused of threatening and sexually assaulting her during the drive.

“Our society places significant trust in law enforcement. Every day we rely on law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep our communities safe and uphold their oath to protect and serve,” said Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington. “When law enforcement fails to uphold this trust, my office will carefully investigate allegations of wrongdoing and seek justice to re-establish trust, protect victims, and to keep our communities safe and strong.”

The FBI continues to investigate the incident. If convicted, Bowannie faces up to life in prison.