Cooler temperatures and showers on the horizon for Spokane

As Spokane winds down from its fifth-hottest summer on record – with an average daily high of 84.7 degrees Fahrenheit – locals can expect lower temperatures and light showers for the rest of the week.

Low pressure is sweeping up from Oregon and towards the West Coast this week, signifying a chance of precipitation starting early Wednesday and lasting through Thursday, said Joey Clevenger with the National Weather Service.

Spokane County is largely labeled as being in a moderate to severe drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor website. Improvements on this status are unlikely with this week’s precipitation, as Clevenger said only a few hundredths of an inch of rain are expected.

The rest of the week is expected to have highs in the upper 70s – a decrease from the 90s last week.

Compared to last year, this week will have cooler highs and greater precipitation. It is slated to fall within the 30-year average range for the second week of September.