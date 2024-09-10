The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Man dies several days after crash north of Davenport

From staff reports

A Fruitland man has died following a car crash north of Davenport on Saturday, troopers said.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 77-year-old Charles G. Keedy was headed north on state Route 25 late Saturday morning when he lost control at a curve about 15 miles north of Davenport.

Keedy wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and the Buick LeSabre he was driving landed in a ditch, WSP said.

The agency announced Tuesday that Keedy died from his injuries.