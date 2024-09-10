Police arrest man accused of killing pedestrian in downtown Spokane

From staff reports

Spokane police arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian with an SUV on Aug. 30 in downtown Spokane.

Dom D. Felix, 55, admitted to police that he was the driver of the 2009 Toyota Venza UT that struck and killed Jeremy Somday at Third Avenue and Wall Street, according to police records. He also told police that he frequently uses methamphetamine and likely was under the drug’s influence when the crash occurred. After his admission to police, he wrote a letter apologizing to Somday’s family, according to records.

Felix reportedly told an investigator that after he struck Somday, he slowed and looked back and could tell that the pedestrian he struck was severely injured. Felix said he didn’t think he could help, so he fled in part because of evidence of his drug use in the car. Somday died at the scene.

Police said that Felix has an “extensive criminal history” related to drugs. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators received camera footage of the car from the Spokane Transit Authority, Lewis and Clark High School and multiple businesses. Police asked for the public’s help to locate the car, leading them to 4612 S. Cheatham Road, where they found the car south of the Geiger Boulevard exit of Interstate 90.

There, a woman identified Felix as the driver and acknowledged helping Felix drive the car to the address, but said she was unaware that he had been involved in a fatal crash.