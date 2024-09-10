With a renewed sense of confidence, WSU safety Tyson Durant is helping bolster Cougs’ secondary

PULLMAN – Shortly after Washington State’s season opener, a romp over FCS Portland State on the last day of August, Jake Dickert sat down with Tyson Durant. The Cougars’ head coach didn’t like what he had seen from his starting free safety.

Durant, Dickert thought, had played timidly. Like he wasn’t ready to play at this level or turn heads the way he had during three weeks of fall camp and spring practices.

Against PSU, Durant didn’t make much of an impact, failing to record a tackle or pass breakup in 51 snaps.

It turns out, Durant was in his own head. He had just wrapped up a four-year career at Akron, where he totaled five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Somewhere in the back of his mind, Durant had internalized that he couldn’t make those kinds of plays at Washington State.

“Coming from a MAC school, you can get those thoughts in your head,” Durant said.

With one big outing in WSU’s win over Texas Tech, Durant may have put those doubts to rest. He finished with eight tackles, second on the team, and broke up two fourth-down passes.

He earned a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 74.1, second best among Cougars defensive backs, helping limit a potent Texas Tech offense to 16 points – including six in the second half.

“He wasn’t perfect, but he was aces the other night,” Dickert said of Durant, who also recovered a muffed opening kickoff. “He played physical, he played confident. That’s the Tyson Durant I saw from the day he showed up all the way through fall camp. So just really proud of him.”

“I feel like I just had to bring confidence,” Durant said. “That’s what was the main thing, I think, that showed with Texas Tech, starting fast, what (Dickert) always preaches, and then just playing with confidence, knowing I could do it and that I belong here.”

The Cougars needed every drop of Durant’s defense and they will likely need the same moving forward. WSU recruited Durant out of the transfer portal to help replace its departing safeties, Jaden Hicks and Sam Lockett III, part of the team’s overhaul of its secondary.

The Cougars are also starting two new cornerbacks, Steve Hall and redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor, which makes their secondary a bit of a work in progress.

Durant is helping speed up that rebuild with his experience, nose for the ball and ability to stop plays such as the Red Raiders’ fourth-down play at the beginning of the fourth quarter. He recognized Texas Tech’s formation from tape he watched before the game – a running back and three receivers on one side of the formation.

The Red Raiders also needed 3 yards on the play. From the film he watched with coaches during the week, Durant knew that was about the range they might try on the play.

“We went over that,” Durant said, “and that’s all the coaching, coach (Jordan) Malone. So all I did was execute. I was in a curl, but we have to play tight when it’s close to the sticks, so I just went ahead and made a play right there.”

WSU safety Tyson Durant breaks up a fourth-down pass, handing possession back to the Cougs at midfield pic.twitter.com/0B2cAc2h1w — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 8, 2024

Durant may need to make more this weekend, when WSU visits rival Washington in the first nonconference Apple Cup in series history.

The Huskies may have lost their entire starting offense, but to replace Michael Penix Jr. they’ve brought in Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers, who operates a pro-style offense that will likely put pressure on Durant and the Cougars’ secondary.

In UW’s Week 1 win over FCS Weber State, Rogers completed 20 of 27 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. In the Huskies’ Week 2 win over Eastern Michigan, Rogers completed 21 of 26 passes for 261 yards and four scores. He hasn’t tossed an interception this fall.

Rogers is a pocket passer, though, which Durant figures plays to his club’s advantage.

“He’s a pretty accurate passer, not much on the legs,” Durant said. “He can get loose, but he’s not too much on the running side. I know he’s coming from Air Raid (at Mississippi State) as well, so they’re trying to fit him in a pro-style offense. So I know that might be a little difficult for him.”

“So if we can just shake him up under center and get some pressure, get some people in his face. I know he hasn’t even faced near the D-line we have over here, so if we get some pressure on him, I think he’s gonna struggle.”

When he’s been kept clean, Rogers has completed 36 of 45 passes (80%) for 469 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, per PFF. Under pressure, Rogers has gone 5 for 8 for 42 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

In 31 dropbacks against the blitz, Rogers has completed 21 of 28 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, no interceptions. In 26 nonblitzed dropbacks, Rogers has hit on 20 of 25 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rogers isn’t a threat to run. He has finished with negative rushing yards in each season of his career, coming from sacks. Durant probably won’t have to stop Rogers’ rushing, but he might busy himself watching his eyes in coverage.

Either way, Durant will play with a renewed sense of confidence, knowing he can make all the plays he did at Akron in the crimson and gray .

“It did take a reset of my mental,” Durant said of his conversation with Dickert. “I had to sit back and talk to myself and see what was wrong, figure out what it was.

“And I figured out it was my confidence out there. Picking up that confidence, I have it for the rest of the season now. So you’re gonna be able to see as many plays as you want now.”