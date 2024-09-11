Dating your spouse is as easy as dining out from A to Z – at least from this Spokane couple

Sarah and Kurt Wood ordered drinks at North Hill on Garland restaurant where they let the bartender choose what to make on Aug. 21. The wife and husband team are avid restaurant-goers who have recorded their visits to 89 different restaurants and reviewed them online. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

It took them two years but in July, Kurt and Sarah Wood completed an ambitious and delicious project: They dined their way through the alphabet.

The couple visited 89 local restaurants, 83 of which they’d never been to before.

“When COVID hit and closures took place, it got me thinking about how often we frequented the same restaurants. I knew we were missing out on so many others,” Sarah said. “It was devastating to see so many hard-working people not only lose jobs but their dreams.”

So, on their wedding anniversary, Aug. 28, 2022, they launched alphabet dates.

“We made it a goal to go somewhere new to us for every date, pulling a random letter out of a jar,” she said. “Sometimes we made a weekend out of the letter, other times a single date. Honestly, we love food and we love to go out!”

They used the Facebook page Food Finder Spokane to find many new-to-them spots and Googled others. They also visited a few favorites like Taste of Thai in the Fairwood Shopping Center.

Their devotion to Thai food is evident. While living in Seattle several years ago, they got tattoos of their favorite dishes. Sarah has Kurt’s two-star Pad Thai inked on her forearm and Kurt has her fave, three-star garlic chicken on his. When they returned to Spokane they discovered Taste of Thai serves the authentic Thai food they crave.

But this couple loves surprises, so their true joy was finding a new cocktail, dish or place to enjoy. On a recent visit to North Hill on Garland, when asked for their drink order, Sarah told their server her favorite spirit is whisky, while Kurt said he loves tequila.

A short time later they were sipping surprise drinks mixed to their preferences.

“Our goal with our ABC dates was to bring each other closer by trying something new while doing something we already love. In doing so, we had the privilege of experiencing the talent that Spokane has to offer,” Sarah said. “Each experience was unique.”

Kurt loves Tex-Mex and pizza. He said a tasty pie from Outsider in the Papillon Building blew his mind.

“I’d never had a pizza with pickles on it,” he recalled. “I love pickles and pizza!”

Sarah’s biggest surprise was a peanut butter burger from Jackson St. Bar and Grill. She loved the peanuty addition to a juicy burger.

It’s no surprise that the letter X was the most difficult.

“X was a drink called ‘X Bloody Maria’ at Tecate and we made Xavier Steak for dinner since I couldn’t find it around town,” Sarah said.

The couple enjoys tasty appetizers even more than decadent desserts. Their three favorite starters are the Beer Buddies with dipping sauce from Bennidito’s, the Blistered Hungarian Peppers from Wooden City and the Jiaozo dumplings from Gordy’s Sichuan Café.

“Big fat dumplings,” Kurt said. “So good!”

Sarah nodded.

“Honestly, there was something great about every place!”

Their dates weren’t confined to evening hours. In fact, to explore every letter of the alphabet to the fullest, they sometimes went out multiple times over a couple of days.

Two new-to-them morning meals were memorable.

“I think the quiche at Conley’s Place (in Spokane Valley) is probably my favorite breakfast,” Sarah said.

For Kurt, Sandos on North Ash Street offered a surprise.

“I thought it was just coffee,” he said. “But they make their own bread and sausage.”

Sandos’ breakfast sandwich with arugula hit the spot.

The pair have worked in the customer service industry, so in addition to yummy food, they looked for ambiance and service.

“We wanted a vibe,” Sarah said.

They found all three at Kismet in Hillyard.

“I loved the ceviche at Kismet,” she said.

And Kurt tried something new.

“I’d never eaten octopus till I had it at Kismet,” he said. “I loved it!”

Kismet rated in their top 3 overall experiences along with Bad Seed in Hillyard and Vieux Carre on West Broadway Avenue.

Dining out is pricey these days, so Sarah recommends trying house specials when visiting a new venue.

A visit to Birdy’s Sports Bar in north Spokane confirmed her decision.

“I really wanted a burger,” she recalled.

The restaurant staff talked her into ordering the special of the night – a cheesesteak sandwich.

“It was the best decision I ever made!”

Kurt agreed.

“We left with big grins on our faces.”

The friendly service offered at locally owned eateries also made them smile.

“At the Sportsman Café (in Hillyard) the owner waited on us,” Sarah said. “She went back and made the Bloody Marys herself.”

Likewise, at Vkusniashka Euro Café in Spokane Valley, the owner greeted the couple like family.

“She welcomed us with open arms and told us all about their dishes,” Sarah said.

They both enjoyed the borsht.

The café, like several other restaurants they visited, has since closed.

That makes the couple more determined to keep visiting new spots.

“We might have gotten through the alphabet, but that certainly doesn’t mean we will stop trying new places,” Sarah said.

Kurt agreed and offered this piece of advice.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” he said. “There are so many places out there – give them a chance!’

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.