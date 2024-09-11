Idaho basketball looks promising on preseason media day. More meaningful tests will come later.

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

Wednesday was for imagery. At their preseason media day, University of Idaho basketball players posed in uniform for marketing photos, looking like world beaters in their striking black uniforms. And before anyone has played a game, why can’t the photos line up with hoped for results on the court?

Ten players return from a Vandals team that finished 11-21 last season, 5-13 in the Big Sky Conference, and a team that trailed off at the end with a four-game losing streak and a first-round exit in the league tournament against Sacramento State, which Idaho had beaten twice during the regular season.

But this was also a gritty Vandals team that lost five games by five points or fewer and that overcame frustrating injuries to tease fans with big February wins against eventual Big Sky league tournament winner Montana State and in-state nemesis Idaho State.

From their vantage in the ICCU Arena Wednesday, the Vandals could see themselves building on the good from last season and outrunning the bad. Second-year coach Alex Pribble had said at the start of his tenure that he wanted Idaho to play relentless defense and to push opponents on offense with a fast-paced, free-flowing attack that featured perimeter shooting. Idaho was able to handle the defensive portion of that, and Julius Mims made the Big Sky all-defensive team, with 48 blocks and 34 steals. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds per game.

The 6-9 senior who can elevate like a missile, and who played two years at North Idaho College before coming to Moscow, “is a dynamic rim roller,” says Pribble. “On the defensive end, he was our anchor, definitely.”

On the offensive side, though, the Vandals were frustratingly inconsistent, at best.

“We want to play much faster this year,” Pribble says. “That was the goal last year, but we never got to that point.”

Sophomore point guard Kristian Gonzalez insists, however, “we have the right personnel for that this year.”

Depth will be the quality that carries Idaho to their goal, say Gonzalez and Pribble.

“We are interchangeable. One through four can bring the ball up or go to the corner,” Gonzalez says.

“We want to play with great versatility and interchangeability,” Pribble adds. “We have a very skilled group this year, and they are bigger, stronger guys.

“This year, our guys understand a little more the Big Sky Conference and our style of play.”

This Idaho team will also count on regional talent. Four players are from Idaho, two from Spokane and four more from elsewhere in Washington. Pribble pointed out he was hired relatively late in the recruiting cycle, when many players had already signed with teams.

“Since then, I see Idaho kids back in the transfer portal. It was our priority to bring them here.”

Kolton Mitchell, a redshirt freshman from Lake City High in Coeur d’Alene, played at Idaho State last year. Jack Payne, 6-6, a redshirt sophomore from Boise, was at Colorado State.

Mitchell, a 6-1 guard, says he appreciates being closer to home, and “I love the vision coach Pribble has for turning this program around. It felt like family here, and I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

Gonzalez, 6-3, from Chula Vista CA., was originally recruited by Sacramento State but decommitted to come to Idaho.

“Coach Prib called me right after I decommitted. I loved everything I heard from him. I loved his vision,” Gonzalez says.

Significant talent turnover at perennial Big Sky contenders Eastern Washington, Weber State and Montana could make for a wide-open conference race, says Pribble, one that includes the Vandals.

Gonzalez agrees. “Me and Kolton have seen how to win at this level,” he says of the backcourt duo. “It takes experience.”

Mitchell seconds that. Suited up for media day and looking like a conference champ, he says “the league is wide open now, and that plays to our advantage. I am really looking forward to it.”