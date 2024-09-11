Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner scores twice to lift Gonzaga Prep girls soccer; Brynn Hooper paces Shadle Park volleyball

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 1: Jennah Wanner scored two goals, including the go-ahead in the 72nd minute off a feed from Kaylin McMahon, and the visiting Bullpups (1-1) beat the Panthers (1-2) in a nonleague game at Union Stadium on Wednesday. Rylee Vanos tied it for Mead just before halftime.

Ferris 3, Cheney 0: Myann Johansen made six saves and the visiting Saxons blanked the Blackhawks . Lexi Simpson, Alaina Asan and Hailey Orellana scored goals for Ferris.

Pullman 3, Central Valley 2: Liv Whitworth scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (2-1) beat the Bears (0-2). Lillian Cobos and Vicky Villarino added goals for Pullman.

Clarkston 7, Shadle Park 0: The visiting Bantams (2-0) beat the Highlanders (1-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Chiawana 3, Lewis and Clark 0: The visiting Riverhawks (2-0) beat the Tigers (1-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Shadle Park 3, Lakeside 1: Brynn Hooper had 13 kills and the Highlanders (4-0) beat the Eagles (1-1) 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23. Bella Tobeck had nine kills for Lakeside.

Freeman 3, Upper Columbia 0: Aspyn Reed had nine kills and the Scotties (2-0, 1-0) swept the visiting Lions (0-2, 0-2) 25-6, 25-12, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B league match. Kari Willey had three kills and 24 digs for UCA.

Rogers 3, St. George’s 0: Lexi Holsinger had eight aces and the Pirates (1-0) beat the visiting Dragons (0-1) 26-24, 25-15, 25-22.

Northwest Christian 3, Colville 1: The Crusaders (2-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-3). Details were unavailable.

Cross country

Seaport Invitational: Clarkston’s Avery Peters finished fourth in the boys race in 18 minutes, 5.73 seconds at Beachview Park in Clarkston. In the girls race, Clarkston placed second and fourth with Lexi York (22:21.99) and Elise Stoffregen (23:03.76), respectively.