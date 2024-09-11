Three men sentenced in separate drug trafficking cases in North Idaho

Three men were recently sentenced for their roles in dealing narcotics in North Idaho, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Idaho.

Chief District Judge David Nye sentenced a 39-year-old Boardman, Oregon, man to more than 7½ years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, which he pleaded guilty to in June, the attorney’s office said in a news release.

Alex L. Ahumada provided pounds of meth for multiple drug dealers in Idaho, according to court records. Nye ordered Ahumada to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

In a separate case, Nye sentenced 46-year-old Kristopher A. Anderson, of Alberton, Montana, to more than 7 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Anderson was involved in trafficking drugs between Washington and Montana.

Officers stopped Anderson in Shoshone, Idaho, on suspicion of driving under the influence of fentanyl. During the investigation, officers found 415 grams of meth and about 5,000 fentanyl pills in his vehicle. Officers also located a firearm, which he was prohibited from possessing because he is a felon.

Anderson will serve five years of supervised release after he’s released from prison.

In the third case, Nye sentenced 61-year-old Gary F. Glasser, of Lewiston, Idaho, to 2½ years in prison after Glasser pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth in May.

According to court records, Glasser met someone who provided him with a satchel containing more than 400 grams of meth in Lewiston. Glasser was arrested, and a search of his home uncovered evidence of intent to distribute, including a digital scale, several glassine baggies and multiple ledgers.

Nye ordered Glasser to serve three years of supervised release after his incarceration.

“The case results announced today reflect stellar work by our prosecutors and staff,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in a release. “Together with our law enforcement partners, our office is rising to meet the challenge that drug trafficking poses to communities in North Idaho. The partnerships that drive these cases will continue to make our state a terrible place for drug dealers to do business.”