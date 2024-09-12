50 years ago in Expo history: Fair season was in full swing, with the county and Expo varieties offering fun fall festivities

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Interstate Fair was underway, but the northern side of a much bigger fair – Expo ’74 – had also taken on the appearance of a county fair.

That’s because the Folklife Festival area of Expo was in the midst of Harvest Week, with “tugs of war, horseshoe pitching contests, scarecrow stuffing and apple-bobbing.” Large crowds of spectators were on hand to watch and participate.

Another intriguing event was on tap: a Liar’s Contest, to be judged by the Expo chaplain.

Plans were also underway for an Expo Rodeo at the Coliseum. Among the scheduled attractions was an Australian couple with an unusual skill set. He was an ace boomerang tosser, and she was an expert “whip-cracker, who can take a cigarette out of your mouth without hesitation.”

From 100 years ago: More than 4,000 military members and veterans marched downtown in Spokane’s Defenders Day Parade.

The purpose was to celebrate Spokane’s military presence. They wore arm bands bearing the word “defenders” in tall black letters. Some were Fort George Wright soldiers, many were members of various National Guard units, and others were veterans in civilian clothes. Large crowds lined up on the curbs.

A dance followed the parade.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1944: German soldiers free Benito Mussolini at Gran Sasso.

1958: U.S. Supreme Court orders all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, to integrate.

1992: Mae Jemison is the first Black woman to go into space.