At least four people sent to area hospitals after gas station explosion in Cardiff, Idaho, offical says

Four people were hurt in a gas station explosion 70 some miles east of Lewiston, a fire official said Thursday.

Two people were airlifted to burn units in Spokane and Seattle Wednesday, according to Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. They are both employees of the company that owns the gas station, the Associated Press reported.

Two more were “transported by ground to an unknown hospital,” he said, and the extent of injuries are unknown.

Several agencies were dispatched to the gas station shortly after 3 p.m. to find two fuel tankers and surrounding vehicles on fire and the building completely engulfed in flames. The building is owned and operated by Atkinson Distributing, a company based out of Orofino and Kamiah, located at 36753 State Highway 11. That highway was still closed Thursday due to the range of the explosion.

At the time of the fiery blast, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said they believed more people were still inside the station. It’s possible they could have died, but Sandahl said he could not confirm that yet. The area is so remote it’s difficult to gain cell service and receive information quickly, he said.

Investigators are still sifting through the debris, which spans multiple blocks, according to the Associated Press.

Atkinson Distributing declined to comment on the fire Thursday.