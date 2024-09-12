Australian seven-piece King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to rock the Gorge on Saturday

From staff reports

Australia’s alternative stars King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre with a special performance.

Since their formation in 2010, the Australian seven-piece has explored many genres including psychedelic rock, progressive rock, heavy metal, synth-pop, blues rock, folk and jazz fusion.

The group has released a total of 26 studio albums including their 2012 debut “12 Bar Bruise,” five records in 2017 alone, and their most recent “Flight b741,” which was released in August.

A few of the band’s most popular songs include “Mirage City” and “Antarctica” (off their most recent LP), “Magenta Mountain,” “Rattlesnake” and “Gila Monster.”

Currently on their “World Tour 2024,” King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play an extended three-hour marathon set the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Tickets, $40-$69, are available through LiveNation for the 6:40 p.m. show.