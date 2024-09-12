Caution, Coug caravan: I-90 Vantage Bridge project, wildfire could cause traffic delays for Apple Cup travelers

The caravan of Coug fans headed to Seattle this weekend may see lengthy travel delays along Interstate 90.

Washington Department of Transportation crews began replacing the deck on the I-90 Vantage Bridge earlier this year, as part of a $79 million overhaul expected to stretch into 2028. As of Labor Day, only one lane in either direction is open, leading to hours-long traffic jams at the Columbia River crossing.

There’s also travel restrictions in place for large vehicles, as the lanes that are open across the bridge have been narrowed to about 9 feet of clearance, said Summer Derrey, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Transportation.

Derrey said portions of the bridge, and sometimes its entirety, were closed periodically in recent years due to holes in the aging bridge deck. The ongoing work is the first major overhaul in 42 years, and is predominantly funded by the federal government, she said. Work will carry on until winter weather arrives, then resume next spring.

“It doesn’t stop here,” Derrey said. “You know, drivers are experiencing some discomfort now, but that’ll continue for the next several years.”

The bridge is expected to see football fans this weekend as the Washington State University faithful make the drive to watch the Apple Cup against their cross-state rivals, and as concertgoers head to the Columbia River Gorge to watch the Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

WSDOT spokesman Joe McHale said drivers should plan ahead for what’s likely going to be a busy travel weekend. The department’s app and website, which show road conditions, traffic camera feeds and updates on collisions and construction, can assist with that planning, he said.

“Don’t stress about getting stuck in traffic and worrying about if you’re going to get to the game in time for kickoff,” McHale said. “Just give yourself extra time to travel and pack your patience, and know that there could be some delays.”

The transportation department has recommended alternative routes for those traveling to the Saturday events, advising those in Spokane heading to Seattle to take I-90 to George, cutting up to Wenatchee via State Routes 281 and 28, and then traveling along U.S. Route 97 till it meets back up with westbound I-90. The route adds an additional hour of travel time, but circumvents the Vantage Bridge and related construction delays.

But travelers may run into another delay along U.S. Route 97, as firefighters are working to contain a 214-acre wildfire burning east of the thoroughfare near Liberty. The Swauk Creek Fire was 3% contained as of midday Tuesday, and only one lane of 97 was open. The road was expected to be fully reopened, but more delays could be possible as the blaze continues to burn.

Another alternative route for those Seattle-bound involves first heading to Pasco, and then taking Interstate 82 up to I-90 and into the city, which would add around an hour and a half to the drive.

Derrey said eastbound traffic volumes along I-90 are usually heaviest Fridays, which could help alleviate the concerns for the Cougs headed west. Sunday is the busiest day for westbound traffic, she said. Still, she said all travelers should plan for additional time in the car, regardless of where they’re headed or what route they may take.

“Pack a bunch of comfort items,” Derrey said. “If you were stuck in traffic for a long time, what things would you need to be reasonably comfortable for an extended period, because of these extensive delays that we’re experiencing?”

She added that the alternative routes may not be the best course for everyone, and reminded drivers to exercise caution and awareness to arrive at their destinations safely.

“Hopefully Cougars will have a relatively smooth drive as they head West on Friday, but we’ll see,” Derrey said. “Again, consider those alternate routes if that is an option for you. I wouldn’t advise people to go way out of their way for that detour if that’s not convenient.”