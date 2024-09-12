Fire that destroyed Wolf Lodge Steakhouse caused by grease accumulation above grill

Grease accumulation caused a large fire to raze the Wolf Lodge Steakhouse near Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 2, officials determined Thursday.

A breached pipe above the kitchen’s grill allowed an accumulation of grease that spread throughout the piping and into the attic, according to a release from the Idaho Department of Insurance. The grease ignited, causing the flames to rip through the building.

Investigators classified the fire as accidental, the news release said.

At the time of the blaze, an off-duty fire marshal was driving past when he saw employees on the roof attempting to put out the fire with a hose. He eventually evacuated the employees himself before 11 different fire agencies arrived.

Following the fire, nothing remained. Many people mourned the steakhouse , and some left flowers in the rubble.

“The State Fire Marshal encourages all similar businesses to provide proper maintenance for all cooking equipment by a reputable contractor” and call the fire marshal if they have questions, the insurance office said.