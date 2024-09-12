Prep roundup: Emery Baker scores game-winning goal for Mt. Spokane soccer; Madi Keon paces Shadle softball over Mead

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and 2B.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls soccer

Mt. Spokane 2, University 1: Emery Baker scored the winning goal in the 80th minute as the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Titans (2-1).

West Valley 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Jenna Howe and Lauren Matthew scored one goal apiece, and the visiting Eagles (2-0-1) defeated the Bullpups.

Julia Few scored for the Bullpups.

East Valley 6, Shadle Park 0: Hayden Anderson scored four goals and the visiting Knights (2-0, 1-0) beat the Highlanders (1-3, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Katelyn Marshall added two goals for East Valley.

Freeman 12, Newport 0: Nora Gass scored six goals, and the visiting Scotties (2-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2).

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Sienna Breneman had one goal and one assist as the visiting Eagles (1-2) beat the Stags (2-1).

Slowpitch softball

Shadle Park 16, Mead 6: Madi Keon had three hits, and the visiting Highlanders (2-1, 2-0) beat the Panthers (2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hope Murdock led Mead with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Shadle used a 12-run third inning to gain control after Mead took a 2-0 lead after the first.

Central Valley 13, Deer Park 0: Ellie Taylor had two hits, including a double and a triple, as the visiting Bears (3-3, 1-0) beat the Stags (1-2, 0-1) in a GSL 3A/2A game.

Kaelin Knott-Harmer threw a five-inning shutout for CV.

University 12, Gonzaga Prep 0: Claire Fulkerson had three hits, two RBIs and two runs as the Titans (3-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-3, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Lewis and Clark 17, North Central 0: Izzy Heister had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored as the Tigers (2-1, 1-0) shut out the visiting Wolfpack (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Hart Field. Rhiannon Kilgore added three hits and three runs scored for LC.

Mt. Spokane 13, Ridgeline 6: Avery Fox went 3 for 4 with a triple, and the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 3A game. Gianna Haiar led Ridgeline with three hits.

East Valley 16, Rogers 5: Shelby Swanson had three hits, including two home runs, and three RBIs as the Knights (1-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-2, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Haley Bernard led Rogers with two hits, including a triple.

Volleyball

Clarkston 3, North Central 0: Ella Leavitt had seven kills, and the Bantams (1-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-2, 0-1) 25-15, 25-8, 25-18. Mandy Schwahn had three kills for the Wolfpack.

Central Valley 3, University 0: Kailee Ekelsen had 12 kills, and the Bears (1-1) beat the visiting Titans (2-2) 25-16, 25-14, 28-26.

Deer Park 3, Colville 0: Cameron Chapman had 10 kills, and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-2) 25-21, 25-12, 25-7.

Pullman 3, Colfax 2: Camber Wolfe had 36 assists, and the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs (1-1) 24-26, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-6.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Simeon Paradiso had 11 kills as the visiting Tigers (1-1) beat the Saxons (1-2) 17-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Liberty 3, Medical Lake 2: Mary Plufe had nine kills, and the Lancers (1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-1) 22-25, 21-25, 25-7, 25-12, 15-11.