Sen. Mark Schoesler pleads not guilty to DUI charge

RITZVILLE – Republican State Sen. Mark Schoesler pleaded not guilty to drunken driving Thursday.

Witnesses reported Schoesler, 67, had backed his pickup into another vehicle as he attempted to leave the Ritzville fairgrounds following the Wheatland Communities’ Fair rodeo Aug. 31. The arresting officer found Schoesler sitting in his Chevy pickup in the parking lot showing “obvious signs of intoxication,” according to the officer’s statement.

Schoesler was taken to the Adams County Jail for DUI investigation, where he was then placed under arrest. Two breath samples showed his blood alcohol level at 0.14, according to the police report, nearly twice the legal driving limit of 0.08. He was released to a family member that night.

District Court Judge Andrea Russel said Thursday that she attended the fair, but did not see Schoesler any time while she was there, so she sees no reason to recuse herself from the case.

Schoesler declined to comment after the hearing.

The first-time gross misdemeanor of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.

Schoesler is forbidden from drinking or possessing alcohol or nonprescription drugs during the duration of his case. The judge said she did not require Schoesler to wear an electronic monitor because he has no prior record.

A former state senate minority leader, Schoesler has represented the 9th Legislative District covering parts or all of Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Spokane and Whitman counties since 2005. Prior to that, he served in the state House of Representatives for 12 years.

He is running unopposed for re-election in November. His next court hearing is Oct. 8.