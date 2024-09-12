Shadle Park big-play combo of Hooper-to-Boston too much for Mt. Spokane in 20-16 win

Mt. Spokane, a traditional power for the last decade in the Greater Spokane League, had a rough go of it last week – a 33-0 loss at the hands of Central Valley, a school re-establishing its football identity after consecutive 4-6 seasons.

Thursday brought the first opportunity for the Wildcats to get things turned around with a home matchup against Shadle Park – which was a big winner last week in its first game as the Highlanders return to the 3A ranks.

It was tight throughout, but the Highlanders’ big play combo was just too much for the Wildcats.

Kaden Hooper hit Jacob Boston for three long touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with less than 3 minutes remaining in the game, and Shadle Park beat Mt. Spokane 20-16 in a GSL 4A/3A league game at Union Stadium.

The Highlanders moved to 2-0 after several seasons playing in Class 2A.

“It feels great,” Hooper said. “I know we’re the underdogs. Everyone thought we were gonna struggle. And I mean, tight game right there, but we ended up with the ‘W.’ That’s all that matters.”

“The other teams like to call us ‘2A’,” Shadle Park coach Jim Mace said. “Well, ‘2A’ is kicking butt in 3A right now. And we’re gonna keep it going.”

Down 16-14, the Highlanders got the ball with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left in the game and a pass interference penalty moved them up to midfield. Hooper carried for 17 yards, then hit Boston on a 33-yard fly for a touchdown. The 2-point try failed, and Shadle led 20-16 with 2:45 to go.

“I saw the corner bite down,” Hooper said. “I knew that if that corner bites, I trust Jacob’s speed to throw it up there. I mean, it wasn’t the best ball, but we got it in there, and he just made a play.”

Shadle’s Justyce Enger recovered a line-drive style kickoff that bounced off a Mt. Spokane up-back, and the Highlanders ran the clock out.

Hooper finished 11-of-32 passing for 203 yards – 191 of it to Boston, who made nine catches. Hooper also carried 21 times for 101 yards.

Every time Shadle Park needed a spark, Hooper looked for Boston.

“He’s our guy,” Hooper said. “When we know we need something, we just throw it up to him. We know I trust him. I know he can catch the ball. I believe in his skills.”

“We just have a good group of kids that believe in themselves,” Mace said. “Our quarterback’s a battler, and we know that Boston, our receiver – (Brayden Allen) at Ridgeline is a good receiver. But you know what, so is (Boston). He does a lot of good things.”

Mt. Spokane scored on its first drive of the game, with Rock Franklin taking a counter around right end and down the sideline 32 yards for a touchdown.

Shadle walked right down the field, with Hooper hitting Boston for 39 yards to the Wildcats’ 11. After a touchdown was called back due to penalty, on third and goal Hooper tried a slant pass, but it was picked off by Quincy Malacas in the end zone to end the threat.

Shadle Park forced a punt, then got back into the red zone. On the second play of the second quarter, Hooper connected with Boston on a 27-yard fly pattern for a touchdown to tie it 7-all.

Mt. Spokane converted a fourth-and-less than 1 at Shadle’s 33, but the drive stalled at the 8. Andrew Thomas nailed a 25-yard field goal to put the Wildcats up 10-7 with just over 3 minutes left in the half.

The Highlanders got the ball back with 58.6 seconds left and moved to the Wildcats 38. With 3.9 seconds left, Hooper lobbed it into the back corner of the end zone and Boston went up and got it between three defenders for a touchdown and 14-10 halftime lead.

The Wildcats came out of the break slinging and on the third play of the second half Ryker Tweedy went deep for Luke Merkelbach on a 39-yard TD pass. The extra point was blocked, and the Wildcats led 16-14.

Whether it was good defense or rusty offense, the teams traded punts until midway through the fourth. Faced with fourth-and-5 at the Shadle 35, Tweedy tried to go deep but the pass was deflected away, and the Wildcats turned it over on downs.

Shadle went for it on fourth-and-8, but Hooper’s pass to Boston came up a yard short and Mt. Spokane took over at the Shadle 45 with 5 minutes left. But the Wildcats went three-and-out and the ensuing punt went 9 yards, leading to the Highlanders’ go-ahead drive.

“We left some points on the board,” Mace said. “But the defense played really well tonight, so glad to see everybody playing full-cylinder.”

The Highlanders host University next week, while Mt. Spokane looks for its first win against Gonzaga Prep.