Jon Bon Jovi helps woman off ledge of bridge

By Victor Mather New York Times

Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman off the ledge of a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this week, the police said.

Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge just after 6 p.m. Tuesday for “The People’s House,” a song from his band’s new album “Forever.”

In a video released by the police, Bon Jovi and another person, whom other news outlets have identified as a production assistant, slowly approach the woman, who is on the edge of the bridge, facing outward, on the far side of a railing. They are seen speaking to her for a minute or so before she turns around to face them, and they lift her over the railing to safety.

Bon Jovi then hugs the woman, and the three walk together along the bridge, attended by law enforcement officials. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the police told CNN.

“A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night,” the police said on social media. “Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge is in the center of Nashville, not far from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Formerly the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge, it was renamed in 2014 for John Seigenthaler, a journalist who was an editor of The Tennessean and who himself prevented a man from jumping off the bridge in 1954.

The Nashville police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the incident.

A publicist for Bon Jovi said he would not be commenting on the incident out of respect for the woman’s privacy.

In addition to releasing a new album this year, Bon Jovi was also the subject of a new documentary series that aired in April on Hulu, “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.” He was in the news this summer when his mother, Carol Bongiovi, died at 83.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources. Go here for resources outside the United States.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.