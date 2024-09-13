Bryant Betancourt delivers go-ahead run in sixth, bullpen carries Spokane Indians over Vancouver 3-2 in Game 3

After two close games in Vancouver, the Northwest League championship series moved to Spokane for the remainder of the series – but not at Avista Stadium, which is undergoing renovations to the playing surface, dugouts and outfield walls.

Instead, after the split of Games 1 and 2 between the first-half champion Spokane Indians and Vancouver Canadians, things shifted to Patterson Baseball Complex at Gonzaga University for the balance of the series.

It was a more intimate affair, with a near-capacity crowd of 1,246 as opposed to the 6,000-plus at Avista Stadium. But that didn’t put a damper on the smaller, but enthusiastic, crowd.

As with the first two games of the series, it was another one-run affair – and the home team sent the fans home happy.

Bryant Betancourt knocked in the go-ahead run with a single in the sixth inning, the bullpen was lights out for four innings and the Indians edged the Canadians 3-2 in Game 3 of the Northwest League championship series on Friday, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series.

Game 4 is Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Gonzaga. The Indians will turn to 23-year-old lefty Michael Prosecky in the potential clinching game; Vancouver will send righty Grant Rogers.

“We know how to win ball games, whether it’s a high-scoring game or a low-scoring game,” Indians third base Kyle Karros said. “We know how to come out on top, and that’s exactly what we’re doing now.”

Down 2-1 in the sixth, Spokane put runners at second and third with one out. Charlie Condon struck out swinging, but Vancouver starter Kendry Rojas, who had thrown 90-plus pitches, uncorked his second wild pitch of the inning and Karros scampered home with the tying run.

“I was anticipating it big time,” Karros said. “I had already taken second on a wild pitch and saw kind of how it kicked, and then it was the same thing, kind of rattled behind the catcher off the backstop and I was in there.”

Betancourt followed with a line-drive single to center to score Jose Cordova to give the Indians their first lead of the night.

Carlos Torres provided 1⅓ innings of shutout relief, Konnor Eaton retired two in the eighth in just his second appearance for the Indians this season and Sam Weatherly tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

“Pitching, man,” Indians manager Robinson Cancel said. “The pitching was the key today. I mean, we scrapped for a couple of runs in there, and our pitcher and bullpen today was unbelievable. They did a great job. I’m happy for the group.”

Weatherly is the fourth closer to accumulate five or more saves this season for the Indians.

“It’s a big, big spot for the pitching staff,” Weatherly said. “Obviously, in the past two months, they’ve had (Zach) Agnos and (Carson) Skipper, and I’m just trying to fill those shoes and just be a mainstay and be consistent. That’s all I can ask for. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

Indians starter Victor Juarez issued a leadoff walk in the third. With one down, Adrian Pinto ripped a high fastball over the wall in left-center for an early 2-0 lead.

That’s the only mistake Juarez made. He went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking two.

“Victor gave us what we needed. Five innings, kept the game tight,” Cancel said.

In the bottom of the fifth, Condon – who entered play batting .180 in 109 plate appearances – drew a leadoff walk and with one down, GJ Hill poked one off the end of his bat the other way for the Indians’ first base hit of the game.

With two down, Andy Perez bounced one through the hole of the left side and Condon raced home to make it 2-1.

Rojas went six innings and allowed three runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking two.