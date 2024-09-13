‘They saw the gravity of this situation’: Bystanders saved life after hit-and-run

By Sarah Cutler Idaho Statesman

The scene was disastrous. Around 9:30 at night, a driver ran a red light in downtown Boise, plowed his car into two pedestrians in a crosswalk, and then sped away. One pedestrian was thrown 15 feet, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Another was thrown onto on the hood of the hit-and-run driver’s car until the driver swerved to avoid a car, prosecutors shared in court.

The victims were grievously injured in the June 29 crash — both suffered traumatic brain injuries, multiple broken bones, lacerations and abrasions, the Idaho Statesman reported. Rialin Flores, one of the victims in the crash, spent over 40 days in the hospital, according to a comment she posted on her GoFundMe page in August.

But in an emotional ceremony on Friday, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar expressed his gratitude that the outcome hadn’t been even worse. He honored two groups of bystanders, including a family that witnessed the crash. The family’s group, visiting from out of town, included an emergency room doctor who provided immediate medical care.

“The medical aid actually saved (one victim’s) life that night,” said Lt. Kevin Wittmuss, who was on duty the night of the crash. “It’s kind of an emotional deal.”

Winegar also recognized a group of four young men who followed and helped to apprehend the driver after he tried to flee the scene.

“These young men saw what happened. They saw the suspect who had just caused that carnage drive off, and they followed him,” Winegar said. “We don’t generally recommend that people get involved in things like this and take actions like they did, but they saw the gravity of this situation.”

The group followed the driver from the site of the crash at 11th and Main streets to the intersection of Broadway Avenue and ParkCenter Boulevard.

“Once he crashed his vehicle again and ran, they actually detained him until officers did arrive just a few moments later,” Winegar said. He noted that some of the members of that group were still in high school.

“We certainly appreciate … for young people to step up and do something honorable and memorable like this,” he said. “Our future is in good hands if we have people like this stepping up to serve and lead without a formal call to do so.”

Hit-and-run suspect was driving drunk, prosecutors say

Jacob Miller, 46, of Boise, was arrested in June and charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death after police said he was responsible for a series of hit-and-run crashes, the Statesman reported. In August, prosecutors added six more charges, including two felonies for aggravated driving under the influence.

His blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.214, almost three times the legal limit, according to a criminal complaint against him. He was traveling at 80 mph, Ashley Wardle, a legal intern for the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, said in court. Miller continued to drive downtown, hitting curbs and other vehicles, and narrowly missing a bicyclist, Wardle said.

Miller was “combative” with officers during his arrest, and tried to kick a nurse when he was taken to a hospital, Wardle said.

Each of the initial charges against Miller had a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, and the more recent felony DUI charges could result in a 15-year sentence on each count.

“The irresponsible actions of this individual caused serious injuries to two of our community members,” Boise Police Capt. Jim Quackenbush said in a June news release. “We thank the many witnesses who acted quickly to provide immediate assistance and all those who have come forward with information on this tragic event.”

On Friday, Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. A jury trial in his case is set to begin on Jan. 13.