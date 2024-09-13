Things to watch: Idaho can continue impressive nonconference with win over 15th-ranked Albany

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – This certainly qualifies as a statement game.

Idaho opened the season by hanging within 10 points of third-ranked Oregon, falling 24-14, and a week ago it dealt Wyoming a 17-13 upset.

Now, following their early-season foray in the Football Bowl Championship Subdivision, the Vandals have their home opener against Albany University, which knocked them out of the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals 30-22 last December in the Kibbie Dome.

The Great Danes (1-1), ranked 15th, make a return trip from New York to Moscow to face the fourth-ranked Vandals. Here are three story lines to watch as Idaho seeks to make the case it is a team to beat for an FCS championship.

1. Who are the quarterbacks? Reese Poffenbarger, Albany’s elusive QB who gave the Vandals fits in their playoff game, is now backing up former Washington State University quarterback Cameron Ward at Miami after both entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season. Replacing Poffenbarger is Myles Burkett, a 6-foot, 202-pound sophomore, who began his career at Wisconsin before moving on to Albany this season. In two starts, Burkett has completed 30 of 65 passes for 471 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with no interceptions. He is not much of a threat to run, with 6 yards in 15 attempts. Idaho coach Jason Eck, who played at Wisconsin and tried to recruit Burkett to South Dakota State when Eck was an assistant there, said the Milwaukee native is the real deal. The Vandals hope to have Jack Wagner leading their offense. Wagner and Jack Layne, who was the starter against Oregon before leaving late with a broken collarbone, were 1 and 1-A on Idaho’s depth chart. Wagner led Idaho to the win against Wyoming before he exited in the fourth quarter with a shoulder sprain. The redshirt freshman has completed 12 of 23 passes for 101 yards, with a touchdown and an interception this year. He was back at practice this week, and Eck said he was optimistic Wagner can go against Albany. If there is a late setback, redshirt freshman Nick Josifek will replace Wagner, backed up by freshman Rocco Koch and emergency quarterback Matt Irwin, a freshman who was recruited as a safety but who played quarterback at Owyee (Idaho) High School.

2. How about those tight ends? UI redshirt junior Jake Cox has caught touchdowns against Oregon and Wyoming, and he is one of about a half-dozen Vandals at the position who could play against Albany. One is Mike Martinez, an imposing 6-6, 265-pounder who transferred from UCLA to Idaho this fall. He has mostly been running with the Vandals’ No. 2 unit and has been used as a blocker. Another is Alex Moore, a 6-6, 245-pound redshirt junior with great hands who has battled injuries in his career with the Vandals.

3. Will the defense continue to dominate? Idaho’s defensive line has backed down from no one this year, allowing the linebackers and safeties to pile up tackles.

Sophomore linebacker Jaxton Eck has 23 tackles through Idaho’s first two games, and senior safeties Tommy McCormick and Kyrin Beachem have 14 and eight, respectively.

But it all starts up front. Senior edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby leads the FCS this season with five sacks, and sophomore tackle Dallas Afalava has added a sack and a fumble recovery.

The Great Danes brought an impressive level of physical play on the lines into the Kibbie Dome last December.

But after facing Oregon and Wyoming this year, James-Newby said flatly of the rematch with Albany, “If we lose this game, it is because of ourselves.”