Week 2 prep football roundup: Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep cruise to victory; Freeman tops Rogers at ONE

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 35, University 3: Tuff Ryan completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 173 with three touchdowns, two to Kamden Lanphere, and the visiting Bears (2-0) beat the Titans (0-2).

Lanphere hauled in a 43-yard TD pass in the first quarter and added a 17-yarder in the second as the Bears built a 21-0 halftime lead. Beau Butner caught a 6-yard scoring pass and added a 5-yard TD run in the second half. Butner finished with 13 carries for 58 yards.

The Bears look to continue their strong start when they host Mead next week. U-Hi will face Shadle Park (2-0) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Gonzaga Prep 70, Ferris 6: Jonah Keller carried three times for 102 yards, including touchdowns of 54 and 40 yards, and the Bullpups (2-0) handled the visiting Saxons (0-2).

Keller added a 23-yard TD catch, and Isaiah Docken had four catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive back Jacobe McClelland scored on a 66-yard fumble recovery as G-Prep built a 27-0 first-quarter lead.

G-Prep plays at Mt. Spokane (0-2) next week while Ferris hosts Cheney.

Ridgeline 31, Cheney 24: Brayden Allen had nine catches for 89 yards with the game-clinching touchdown and the Falcons (1-1) held off the visiting Blackhawks (0-2).

Allen hauled in a 26-yard TD pass from Landon Garner early in the fourth quarter to put Ridgeline up two TDs. Garner completed 23 of 27 passes for 250 yards with two TD passes. He connected with Camden Haddad seven times for 117 yards with a TD, and Haddad added 45 yards on the ground and another score.

Ridgeline faces Lewis and Clark at ONE Spokane Stadium next week.

Nonleague

Freeman 21, Rogers 14: Logan Schultz threw two touchdown passes and had a rushing touchdown, and the visiting Scotties (2-0) beat the Pirates (1-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Everett Long scored on a 45-yard interception return for Rogers, which faces Clarkston in a GSL 2A opener next week.

Liberty 31, Medical Lake 6: Maddex Strobel scored on runs of 3 and 47 yards and the Lancers (1-1) topped the Cardinals (0-2).

Aiden Suddeth connected with Dakotah Phillips on a 27-yard TD pass for Medical Lake.

West Valley 38, Lakeside 7: Austin Clark scored on touchdown runs of 4, 42 and 3 yards in the first half and the visiting 2A Eagles (2-0) beat the host 1A Eagles (1-1).

Deer Park 47, Colville 7: The visiting 2A Stags (1-1) topped the 1A Crimson Hawks (1-1). Details were unavailable.

East Valley 27, Riverside 19: The visiting Knights (1-1) beat the Rams (0-2). Details were unavailable.