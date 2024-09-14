38-year-old Spokane woman identified in fatal Airway Heights crash

A 38-year-old Spokane woman was identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed last month on U.S. Highway 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base.

Crystal M. Shults was walking east in the highway at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 when she suddenly turned north, crossed the westbound lanes and was struck in the highway by a Toyota Highlander, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Shults died at the scene. Troopers said the cause of the crash was a “pedestrian violation.”

Ethan Schwartz, 18, of Medical Lake, was identified as the driver. Schwartz and his passenger were uninjured, WSP said.