Emmy Awards 2024: ‘Shogun’ has record night, ‘Hacks’ outdoes ‘The Bear’ for top comedy prize

Jeremy Allen White, left, Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach pose in the press room Sunday with their awards for their roles in “The Bear” during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

New York Times

“Shogun,” FX’s big-budget chronicle of feudal Japan, took best drama honors at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, putting an exclamation point on a record-breaking run for the rookie series.

And at an awards show that can be short on surprises, there was a major one: “Hacks” defeated “The Bear,” the reigning winner, for best comedy.

“Shogun” set a new high at the Emmys, earning 18 awards overall, the most wins for a show in a single year, beating a 16-year-old record set by the HBO mini-series “John Adams.” Hiroyuki Sanada won for best actor in a drama, and Anna Sawai took best actress.

The wins represent a major breakthrough for a foreign-language series. Though it was made by an American network (FX, which is owned by Disney) and appeared on a domestic streaming service (Hulu), roughly 70% of the show’s dialogue was in Japanese. Foreign-language series like “Squid Game” have won a handful of Emmys but never seriously threatened in a top category like best drama.

In the comedy awards, there were some signals during the ceremony that “Hacks” might have real momentum. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky won for best writing for a comedy series, defeating “The Bear,” which had been the heavy favorite in the category.

Ever since “The Bear” set a record for the most nominations for any comedy series in Emmy history in July, something of a backlash began emerging among some industry observers. Few people questioned the quality of the show, but there was mounting frustration that “The Bear,” a tense workplace series that takes place in Chicago’s dining scene, was even eligible in the comedy awards.

“In the true spirit of ‘The Bear,’ we will not be making any jokes,” Eugene Levy, one of the Emmy hosts, said at the top of the ceremony.

“The Bear” did not go entirely empty-handed. Jeremy Allen White won for the second time in a row for best actor in a comedy, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won for best supporting actor, making him a repeat winner as well. Liza Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy.

Here’s what else happened at the Emmys: