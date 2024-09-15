Man, two students face charges in connection with threats tied to Texas schools

By Lana Ferguson Dallas Morning News

Three people, including two students, face felony criminal charges for their alleged roles threats tied to schools in Arlington, Texas.

Administrators and school resource officers at Arlington High School were alerted Thursday to a potential threat posted on social media. Investigators determined the posts was created by Kevin Martinez-Molina, 18, and questioned him, according to a news release.

Martinez-Molina, who is not a student at the school, told officers he made the post as a prank, the release said. He was arrested and booked into the Arlington jail facing one count of terroristic threat.

Police said they believe the threat was inspired by other threatening posts widely circulated online in the last week.

The same day, a Gunn Junior High School Fine Arts and Dual Language Academy student was taken into custody after he made a verbal threat against the school and people “who were extremely concerned by what they heard,” told police, according to the release.

A Lamar High School student was taken into police custody Friday after the student allegedly sent a message “threatening violence against a staff member,” according to the release.

Both students, who were not publicly identified due to their ages, face a terroristic threat charge and were taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

“The Arlington Police Department will not tolerate any behavior that disrupts students’ ability to learn or places them in fear,” the release said. “We continue to encourage parents to have frank and honest conversations with their kids about the consequences of making threats. It’s NEVER a joke and we will never treat it as one.”