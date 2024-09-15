Sounders get second straight shutout, beat Sporting Kansas City

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Losses to Los Angeles FC have a way of hanging over Lumen Field like a gloomy cloud. After a pair of goals, the Sounders were able to dance in the sun again on Sunday.

Paul Rothrock tapped in a shot in the 40th minute and raced to the sideline with teammate Georgi Minoungou. They bounced side to side with big smiles as evening sun beamed on the Lumen seats behind them.

The goal helped the Sounders collect a 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City before an announced crowd of 31,898.

Seattle’s last match at Lumen was a 3-0 loss to LAFC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. The Sounders’ last MLS match at home was a 3-0 loss to LAFC.

The Sounders (13-9-7) continue their three-game homestand Wednesday with a match against San Jose. The Quakes are eliminated from playoff contention but defeated the Sounders 3-2 in March at PayPal Park.

Center back Jackson Ragen opened Seattle’s scoring in the 19th minute Sunday. SKC (7-15-7) conceded a corner kick, midfielder Albert Rusnák delivering a nice ball for a Jordan Morris header.

Sporting keeper Tim Melia made a sloppy save on Morris’ attempt, giving Jackson a rebound to mash into the back of the net. It’s Jackson’s third MLS goal of the season.

Morris and Rothrock were ruled offside that disallowed a Cristian Roldan header in the 24th minute. In the 40th minute, Rothrock made sure to drag himself back onside to get on the end of a passing series by Rusnák and Morris for a goal to put Seattle up 2-0.

Rothrock has three goals in MLS competitions this season.

The Sounders had an opportunity to add to the total in the 44th minute. Obed Vargas earned a penalty after he was pushed in the back by Zorhan Bassong in the box.

Rusnák took the shot, but Melia was able to make the save.

The scoring is a continuation of Seattle’s 4-0 road win against Columbus earlier this month. But that was with a field player in goal due to a red card.

As the time drained Sunday, focus turned to Stefan Frei in goal. The veteran moved into second place for all-time MLS shutouts with 113. He broke a tie with former LA Galaxy keeper Kevin Hartman (112).

Roldan high-kicked a Kansas City rebound attempt on the goal line in the 16th minute to help ensure the shutout. He was deep in the goal before a timely pop out to deny Dany Rosero.

Frei had a strong save in the 35th minute on an Erik Thommy attempt in the box. It was his only save in the match.

Midfielder João Paulo (calf) and defender Nouhou (coach’s decision) were unavailable Sunday. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer shuffled the lineup and placed the newly signed Minoungou on the right flank and moved Roldan in the midfield to play alongside Vargas in place of João Paulo.

Reed Baker-Whiting slotted in for Nouhou while Frei returned after missing the Columbus win due to a concussion. Sounders midfielder Pedro de la Vega was utilized as a substitute and entered the match in the 66th minute for Minoungou.

João Paulo will be out two to three weeks with a calf strain, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Wednesday. The injury occurred in training. João Paulo didn’t make the trip for Seattle’s win in Columbus last week and wasn’t expected to be out long. But further evaluation changed the midfielder’s timetable to return.

João Paulo suffered a knock in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal loss to Los Angeles FC last month, subbing off in the 79th minute. He was an unused sub for the Portland loss on Aug. 31.

Schmetzer has multiple options to account for the loss of João Paulo. Recent pairings in the midfield were Cristian Roldan with Josh Atencio the previous two matches, or Danny Leyva with Obed Vargas during Leagues Cup.

Schmetzer said Roldan and Atencio played well against Columbus.

“Better than the game before,” Schmetzer said of the duo’s performance in the 1-0 loss against the Timbers at Providence Park. “It’s nice to have that many options in that part of the field. Their range and their athleticism helped (Roldan and Atencio against Columbus), because we were chasing the ball.”