Used hypodermic needles shut beaches in Maryland, Virginia to swimmers

By Michael Laris Washington Post

Swimming was banned at Maryland beaches in Ocean City and on Assateague Island on Sunday after used hypodermic needles and other medical waste washed ashore, authorities said.

Maryland officials closed Assateague State Park to swimming, wading, surfing or any other activities in the ocean. The Assateague Island National Seashore, which is in both Maryland and Virginia, prohibited swimming along “ALL” ocean-facing beaches, according to alerts sent Sunday. The island is 37 miles long.

“Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely,” Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said in a statement. The city described the situation as “serious, especially given the combination of rough seas and the current health concerns.”

Angela Baldwin, park manager at Assateague State Park, said the waste was first discovered about 7:30 or 8 a.m. Sunday, as rangers did their first patrols after the morning’s high tide. Rangers also found various colors of needle caps, she said.

“We are also finding many used feminine hygiene products – tampon applicators – and cigarillo cigar tips,” Baldwin said. She said there hadn’t been any reports of injuries or people encountering the items while swimming.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources did not immediately provide information on how much material has been found or where the waste may be coming from. Ocean City officials said they are continuing to try to find answers as they clear the mess.

In a statement, officials with the Assateague Island National Seashore said the areas affected stretch from Fenwick Island to Chincoteague. “We do not know how long the closures will be in effect. We do not know how much more material is out there, when it will stop coming ashore, and how long it will take for cleanup,” the statement said. The officials offered thanks to those volunteering to help with that cleanup, but said they don’t yet know what might be needed.