Cooper Kupp to be out for extended period with ankle injury

By Gary Klein Tribune News Service

The number of significant Rams players who will be out for extended periods continues to grow.

Receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle sprain and safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson suffered shoulder injuries during the Rams’ defeat by the Arizona Cardinals and all are possible candidates to be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“None of these are season-ending,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, adding that all of them will require extended time to heal but a determination about whether they would be placed on injured reserve had not been made.

The Rams already have multiple players on injured reserve, including receiver Puka Nacua, offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom and cornerback Darious Williams.

NFL rules allow for teams to put a maximum of eight players on injured reserve with a designation to return.

In 2022, the Rams were decimated by injuries and finished 5-12, the worst Super Bowl hangover in history, but this series of injuries is different, McVay said.

“We’ve had some unfortunate breaks and it’s happened really early,” McVay said. “And it’s definitely nothing that I’ve been exposed to …’22 was unprecedented, but that was throughout the course of the year.

“This is unique. But this offers an opportunity for us to be what we say we want to be.”

Kupp, 31, was injured during the second quarter of the 41-10 loss at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kupp had caught a pass and turned the play into a 24-yard reception but was limping afterward. He sat out the second half of a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 0-2 for the first time in McVay’s eight seasons.

Kupp exited the locker room with a protective boot on his left foot and ankle.

The 2021 NFL offensive player of the year was off to a good start this season after enduring injury-plagued seasons in 2022 and 2023. He caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 26-20 season-opening overtime defeat by the Detroit Lions. He had four catches for 37 yards against the Cardinals.

Nacua is on injured reserve for at least three more games because of a knee injury suffered against the Lions.

Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington are other receivers on the roster.

Each member of the group is versatile and embodies the “next man mentality,” Robinson said Monday during a videoconference.

“It gives guys another opportunity … to go out and showcase their talent,” Robinson said.

John Johnson’s injury thins a safety corps that includes Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, rookie Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough.

Jackson, who the Rams signed as a free agent, sat out most of training camp because of a shoulder injury. He started the opener at center and started Sunday at left guard.