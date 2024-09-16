Former congressional candidate Jacquelin Maycumber joins New Health as strategic officer

Fresh off her failed congressional bid, Republican state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber has been hired as chief strategy officer for New Health, a rural health care provider in Eastern Washington.

A Republic resident, Maycumber has represented the 7th Legislative District since 2017. Earlier this year, she threw her hat in the ring for the open 5th Congressional District seat and finished in a distant third place behind Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner and former diplomat Carmela Conroy.

“It was an honor to serve my district and as floor leader pass policies that help my district and the state,” Maycumber said. “Whether I serve in the Legislature or not, it is still about serving my district. And that is what New Health is all about.”

In its announcement of her hiring, New Health said Maycumber has “extensive experience in healthcare policy and workforce apprenticeships.”

New Health provides dental, medical and behavioral health care in Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. In her new role, Maycumber will oversee acquisition of the closed Chewelah Middle School building. New Health hopes to renovate the building and turn it into administrative offices and a new dental clinic.

Maycumber will also oversee New Health’s Regional Workforce Development Center, which will provide internships and job shadowing for local high school students for various roles in health care and elsewhere.