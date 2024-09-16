Israeli defense minister says time ‘running out’ for Hezbollah truce

dpa

TEL AVIV, Israel — The window for a diplomatic solution in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in the northern Israeli border region is closing, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement issued on Monday.

Following an overnight call between Gallant and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin, Gallant’s office said the minister told Austin that “the trajectory is clear” regarding the potential for a broader conflict in the region.

“The possibility for an agreed framework in the northern arena is running out as Hezbollah continues to tie itself to Hamas,” Gallant told Austin.

According to media reports, U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, who has been striving for months to achieve de-escalation, plans to hold further talks in Israel. He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in addition to Gallant.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group nearly a year ago, there have been almost daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Iran-aligned Hezbollah in the border area of the two countries.

There have been casualties on both sides, most of them members of Hezbollah.

Tens of thousands have had to flee their homes on both sides of the border. The mutual shelling has caused significant destruction in Lebanese and Israeli towns.

Hezbollah has said it is only willing to stop their attacks in when there is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is committed to ensuring the safe return of its citizens to their homes in the north as well as to efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Gallant said during the call.

However, the goal remains the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages “by any means.”

Israel demands that Hezbollah also withdraw from the border area, as stipulated by a U.N. resolution.