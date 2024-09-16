On this day in Expo history: International performances put the word ‘world’ in World’s Fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The worldwide scope of Spokane’s World’s Fair was especially evident in Expo ’74’s upcoming entertainment calendar.

From the Soviet Union, the Moiseyev Dancers and the Georgian Singers and Dancers were starting their U.S. tour at Expo.

Next, Australian singer Rolf Harris was bringing his show to the Opera House, followed the next day by Australian hit-maker Helen Reddy.

A spectacle titled “Polynesia!” was next on the schedule at the Opera House, followed by the Chinese Opera. After that the Opera House was hosting a show titled “Philippine Artists,” followed by the Dance Company of Senegal.

In other Expo news, attendance was especially strong over the weekend.

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s crowds approached or exceeded 30,000, alleviating any lingering concerns that ticket demand would never again approach midsummer levels. Attendance for September was well above projections. The weekend weather helped – it was described as “perfect” and “mellow.”

From 100 years ago: A Spokane boy, 7, died from an usual cause: “poisoned wieners.”

The family had eaten a dinner of wiener sausages the night before. By morning all were feeling ill. The rest of the family recovered, but the young boy died of what a doctor called “valvular paralysis,” brought on by the poisoned meat, and died two days later.

Another family, who had purchased sausages from the same market, had also been made sick. Yet an examination of the market showed that the wieners were fresh, well-refrigerated, and from a clean box. The investigation continued.