Prep roundup: Madi Keon homers, Shadle Park slowpitch tops Deer Park; Pearl Wicks scores hat trick for NC

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Slowpitch

Shadle Park 15, Deer Park 2: Madi Keon went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Highlanders (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-3, 0-1). Abby Smith had a triple, double and five RBIs for Shadle Park.

Mt. Spokane 23, Central Valley 1: Emme Bond went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, and the visiting Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) beat the Bears (3-4, 1-1). Quincy Schuerman added four hits with a homer for Mt. Spokane.

East Valley 16, Gonzaga Prep 1: Shelby Swanson went 2 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs, and the visiting Knights (2-2, 2-0) beat the Bullpups (0-4, 0-3). Allie Halvorson went 3 for 4 with two doubles for East Valley.

Rogers 32, North Central 2: Aubrey Brown was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs, and the visiting Pirates (2-2, 1-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-2). Zoe Nowoski went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead NC.

University 11, Ferris 8: Grace Schneider had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, and the visiting Titans (4-1, 2-0) beat the Saxons (2-2, 1-1). Cadence Hyndman hit two home runs with four RBIs for Ferris.

Mead 26, Cheney 3: Mia Martin went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and six RBIs, and the Panthers (3-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-4, 0-3). Rheylyn Kucirka went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Cheney.

Ridgeline 14, Lewis and Clark 3: Natalie Wilmon went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the Falcons (3-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-2, 1-1). Beibhinn Kilgore went 2 for 3 with two runs for LC.

Girls soccer

North Central 5, Shadle Park 0: Pearl Wicks scored three goals with an assist, and the visiting Wolfpack (1-2) blanked the Highlanders (1-4) in a nonleague game. Abby Liezen made eight saves for NC.

Lake City 4, Central Valley 0: Nell Hutchins scored the only goal of the second half in the 73rd minute, and the visiting Timberwolves (6-2-1) beat the Bears (0-3) in a nonleague game. Sophia Melcher had 19 saves for Central Valley.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Dakota Daines had 20 assists, and the Scotties (4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (1-3) 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 in a nonleague match.

Deer Park 3, Riverside 0: Camryn Chapman had 13 kills and the visiting Stags (3-0) beat the Rams (0-2) 25-21, 25-13, 25-19 in a nonleague match. Freshman Avaree Ingwaldson served Deer Park to victory in the third set in her first varsity appearance.

