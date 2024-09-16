Tito Jackson, original member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Tito Jackson, one of the original members of the seminal Motown group the Jackson 5, has died. He was 70.

Jackson’s death was announced late Sunday by his three sons. They did not disclose a cause of death for the late guitarist and background singer, but said they were “shocked, saddened and heartbroken.” Representatives for Jackson did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” sons Taj, Taryll and TJ said in a statement posted on Instagram. “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Jackson, born Oct. 15, 1953, as Toriano Adaryll Jackson, was one of seven siblings to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, and of superstar Janet Jackson. He was among the founding members of the hit-making Jackson 5, which came together in the 1960s under the tutelage of domineering patriarch Joe Jackson, then caught the eye of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. After being introduced to the nation by Diana Ross, they put forth the beloved “bubblegum soul” singles “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There.”

Alongside brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, the family group gave rise to the “Jacksonmania” that consumed the nation. The group was nominated for three Grammy Awards. The hitmakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. In saluting them at the ceremony, Gordy declared that the group gave “Black kids from the ghetto a license to dream.”

Jackson was the last of the nine Jackson siblings to release a solo project and was chided for having an insignificant role in the Jackson 5. Although he launched his solo career in 2003 as a blues musician, he made his official debut in 2016 with “Tito Time” and released “One Way Street” in 2017.

He told the Associated Press in 2019 that he he purposely held back from pursuing a solo career because he wanted to focus on raising his sons, who formed their own music group, 3T, and released the songs “Love One Another” with Stevie Wonder, “Anything” and “Stuck on You.”

“I took that sort of personal,” Jackson told AP, dismissing criticism from sports commentator Charles Barkley that he didn’t contribute enough to the Jackson 5. “I am not upset about it. But it just hurts in a way where I tried to do the right thing in life, you know, raise my sons as good young Black men who do the right thing by people.”

Jackson primarily raised his sons on his own after his ex-wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Martes, whom he wed at the age of 18 and divorced in 1988, died. While her 1994 death was originally ruled an accident, Donald Bohana — a businessman Martes dated for three months — was convicted of second-degree murder in her drowning in Ladera Heights. Bohana was sentenced to life in prison in 1998.

Days before his death, Jackson wrote on Instagram about visiting a memorial dedicated to Michael Jackson in Munich, Germany. He expressed his gratitude for “this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

In addition to his sons, Jackson is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, sisters Janet, Rebbie and La Toya and their mother, Katherine. Their father Joe Jackson died in 2018. His brother Michael Jackson died in 2009.