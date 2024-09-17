101-year-old Marine veteran who ‘plowed the way’ for women honored for her service

A photo of U.S. Marine veteran Verona Southern is pinned to a wall Sept. 7 inside Evergreen Fountains Senior Living Community in Spokane Valley. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)

Storming beaches at Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima might be the first image that flashes in an American’s mind about the U.S. Marine Corps’ involvement in World War II.

But some Marines, like Spokane Valley resident Verona Southern, performed duties on the home front that contributed to the Allies’ victories in Europe and the Pacific.

In front of Southern’s family and friends, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other organizations honored her service to her country earlier this month at Evergreen Fountains Senior Living Community in Spokane Valley, where the 101-year-old Marine veteran lives.

“It was an honor for her to serve her country 82 years ago,” said Beverly Reillo, Southern’s daughter.

Reillo spoke on behalf of Southern, whose speech is limited.

Southern was born and raised in Oklahoma and graduated high school in 1941. She then attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha before enlisting in the Marines in February 1944 at the age of 20.

After basic training, she was assigned duty at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina. In December 1944, she was transferred to Marine Corps Air Station Eagle Mountain Lake near Fort Worth, Texas, where she served as a hostess and cashier at the Marines officers’ club.

She dated U.S. Army Sgt. William Southern during the war, and they married in August 1945. She left the Marines in October of that year as a private first class.

The couple had two children, including Reillo.

Reillo said her mother went back to college after the war and got her master’s degree in education, going on to serve as director of learning resources at Spokane Community College.

“She’s always been very techy,” Reillo said.

Daughters of the American Revolution, Women in Military Service for America, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans Advisory Committee, American Legion Post 241, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and others presented Southern with certificates, awards and an honor quilt for her courage, commitment and sacrifice during her military career.

Southern, seated front and center in front of a group of family and friends, accepted the awards with gratitude.

Tzena Scarborough, a U.S. Army veteran with the Women Veterans Advisory Committee, said part of the committee’s mission is to change the perception of what a veteran looks like. She said people often think of veterans as being men.

“Verona, you have gone way ahead of us and plowed the way,” Scarborough said.

Rae Anna Victor, regent of the Jonas Babcock Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, said the chapter is celebrating World War II veterans in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944.

“Verona was very special because she was one of the first female Marines, from what I can understand,” Victor said.

She said the Jonas Babcock Chapter has organized ceremonies, including the one for Southern, for World War II veterans this year.

“We felt it was very important to honor these people who have made such a difference in the lives of people,” Victor said. “If it wasn’t for our World War II soldiers, where would we be today? It was really critical.”

She said the war would not have been won without soldiers, like Verona, who served stateside during the war.

“Every person that joins the military is to be honored and recognized,” Victor said.

Reillo said her mother is still extremely active, which has been key to living past the century mark. She plays bridge, bingo, gardens, walks and does water aerobics three times a week.

She said Southern is always interested in meeting new people and doing new things. She has done skydiving, parasailing and got her family into snow skiing.

“She’s always had an interest in anything life brings her way,” Reillo said.