Carolyn Hax 9/27

HAX-09-27-24 685 words

Carolyn Hax: Friend overwhelms with her ‘20 years ago’ communication style

For Print Use Only.

(c) 2024 , The Washington Post · Carolyn Hax · Sep 16, 2024 - 5:10 AM

CAROLYN HAX COLUMN

Advance for release Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, and thereafter

(For HAX clients and FOR PRINT USE ONLY)

- - -

Hi, Carolyn: I am having a friendship problem. In short: I have one friend who is overwhelming me. She’s funny, cool, smart and interesting - but she seems to only want to communicate in a way that I correspond to my life in a sorority house almost 20 years ago. She just completely overwhelms me with notifications. When making plans, she defaults to what I would consider TOO much, like corresponding very very often and for a long time every time.

I have a partner, a high-maintenance family, a full-time-plus job, am very civically engaged, and it’s just not reasonable.

It’s reached a point where she’s frustrated with me and I am frustrated with her. I am only as available as I am! I get she wants way more, but I cannot give it - which I have tried to explain but I think she found insulting. What do I do?

- Too Much? Not Enough?

Too Much? Not Enough?: You do exactly what you are willing to do, and not a bit more. You mute her when your attention needs to be on other things (if you’re mid-conversation: “gotta go”), and you respond when you are able.

If she doesn’t like this, then she can complain about it, at which point you can remind her - once - that you aren’t on-demand, you’re as-available. Period. Zero guilt.

She cannot make you drop everything to text her back. Her only choices are to accept your reality, keep complaining or drop the friendship. Right?

And if she chooses any option but the first just because you don’t respond instantly!!! when you’re making plans, then the problem is not her correspondence style. It’s that she expects you/everyone else to be just like her.

Common, alas, and a friendship killer.

I’d put up with that for “funny,” but “cool” doesn’t sound like enough.

Dear Carolyn: I want to get rid of my school yearbooks. They take up space, I have not looked at them in decades and the people are not in my life. I have the memories. I was thinking I could cut out pages with my photograph before disposing of the books.

My husband does not approve of this plan and insists I keep them: “You’ve kept them this long, what’s a little longer?” He says the kids can get rid of them when I’m gone.

I’m concerned that when I try to eliminate other mementos or sentimental objects, he will make a fuss. Suggestions?

- Movin’ On

Movin’ On: Having just spent more than a year, on and off, going through things left to be gotten rid of when someone was gone, I am voting with you. Too bad I don’t get a vote.

They’re your books, so you get to toss them. That’s the last word.

But since yearbooks are family archive material and family archive material is more complicated than your typical stack of life accumulation, it’s fair to meet your husband partway. Many yearbooks are digitized, for example, so you can check whether yours are. Or have yours scanned regardless. Or save only your graduating year(s), plus clippings. Or leverage them for the tossing of something else. Or give old-enough kids a say.

To ensure you get a hearing on your last point, use the yearbook issue now to talk your way to a larger agreement on Stuff. Who, what, where, why, when. Maybe each of you gets one thoughtfully curated, vermin- and waterproofed box of sentimental objects for posterity. (Maybe more if you’re fascinating.)

And if you feel your views get bulldozed in these conversations, ask your husband to repeat them back to you. Good luck.

- - -

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.