Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson paces Ridgeline girls soccer; Cadence Hyndman hits two homers for Ferris slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and 2B.

Girls soccer

Ridgeline 4, Ferris 0: Natalie Thompson scored two goals, Quinn Mueller had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Falcons (1-2-2) beat the Saxons (3-2) in a nonleague game. Izzie Olsen needed just two saves for the clean sheet.

North Central 2, Riverside 0: Pearl Wicks scored two goals, and the visiting Wolfpack (2-2) defeated the Rams (1-2) in a nonleague game. Amelia Carroll had seven saves for the Rams.

Cheney 5, Colville 0: Molly Domrese scored in the third minute, and the Blackhawks (2-2) cruised past the Crimson Hawks (1-2) in a nonleague game. Kinley Collins, Raimee Gleason, Victoria Baycroft and Kayelee Kohlman added goals for Cheney.

West Valley 6, East Valley 0: Jenna Howe scored two goals, and the visiting Eagles (3-0-1, 1-0) blanked the Knights (2-1-0, 0-1) in GSL 2A game.

Pullman 3, Deer Park 1: Vicki Villarino scored two first-half goals and the visiting Greyhounds (3-1, 1-0) held off the Stags (2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Rylee Pfeifer scored and Samantha Fausti made six saves for Deer Park.

Freeman 8, Reardan 0: Nora Gass and Rylee Russell scored three goals apiece, and the Scotties (3-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Ally Burtenshaw had 14 saves for the Screaming Eagles.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 18, Deer Park 0: Sloane Gardner had two hits, including a double and a triple, two RBIs and two runs and the Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-4, 0-3) in a GSL game.

Ferris 34, East Valley 10: Cadence Hyndman had four hits, including two home runs, with nine RBIs and five runs and the visiting Saxons (3-3, 2-1) beat the Knights (2-3, 2-1) in a GSL game. Shelby Swanson led East Valley with three hits, including a homer, and six RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 23, North Central 1: Gracie Rhyne had two hits, four RBIs and two runs, and the visiting Bullpups (1-4, 1-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-3) in a GSL game. Nenah Ainsworth added two hits and four runs for G-Prep.

Mead 8, University 7: Mina High-Edward went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, and the visiting Panthers (4-1, 2-1) held off the Titans (5-2, 2-1) in a GSL game. Ella Jensen led U-Hi with three hits and four RBIs.

Ridgeline 16, Rogers 0: Emma Myers went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs, and the Falcons (4-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-3, 1-2) in a GSL game. Ava Case added three hits and scored twice for Ridgeline.

Shadle Park 27, Cheney 9: Maddie Mann went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, Mackenzie Duncan homered and the visiting Highlanders (4-1, 3-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-5, 0-3). Ava Edgar and Madi Keon added four hits apiece for Shadle.

Central Valley 14, Lewis and Clark 10: Ella Bendele had three hits, including a double and a home run, and the visiting Bears (4-4, 2-1) beat the Tigers (2-3, 1-2) in a GSL game at Hart Field. Ryan Kilgore led LC with four hits, five RBIs and three runs.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Berkeley Nielsen had 10 kills, Emery McMurray added 16 assists and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) swept the Bears (1-2) 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 in a nonleague match. Tatyana Jennings had 15 kills for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 0: Mara Sandberg had 16 kills, Noella Migliuri added 24 assists, and the visiting Bullpups (2-1) swept the Panthers (1-2) 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 in a nonleague match. Ava Durgan had five kills and four blocks for Mead.

Lakeside 3, Cheney 0: Bella Tobeck and Lacy Crabtree had seven kills apiece, and the Eagles (2-1) swept the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 in a nonleague match.

Medical Lake 3, North Central 0: Mary Plute had six kills, and the Cardinals (2-1) swept the visiting Wolfpack (0-4) 25-16, 25-23, 25-13 in a nonleague match.

Ferris 3, Colfax 0: Callie Hutchinson had nine kills, Kjersti Jacobsen added 13 assists and the Saxons (2-2) swept the visiting Bulldogs (1-2) 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 in a nonleague match. Ava Swan had eight kills for Colfax.

Freeman 3, Shadle Park 2: Greta Van Gemert had 23 kills, Dakota Daines had 30 assists and the visiting Scotties (4-0) beat the Highlanders (3-2) in five sets 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 15-1 in a nonleague match. Brynn Hooper had 15 kills and Sophia Crone Johnston added 24 assists for Shadle.

West Valley 3, Pullman 2: Hailey Colyar and Mary Osborn had 14 kills apiece and the visiting Eagles (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Greyhounds (1-2, 0-1) in five sets 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 a GSL 2A match. Jasmyne Washington had 21 kills for the Greyhounds.

East Valley 3, Rogers 2: Zoey Manley had seven kills and the visiting Knights (1-2, 1-0) beat the Pirates (1-1, 0-1) in five sets 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-13 in a GSL 2A match. Sierra Marie-Linn Graff led Rogers with nine kills.