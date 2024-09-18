Former ICE agent will spend a decade in federal prison for trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent will spend a decade in prison for trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Koby Don Williams, 49, of Ellensburg, watched from inside the federal courthouse Wednesday in Spokane as his family begged U.S District Court Judge Thomas Rice to bring him back quickly enough to see milestones in their lives. He had missed the last two years of graduations while incarcerated.

“Please consider how much a daughter needs her father,” Williams’ 17-year-old daughter told the court.

In 2022, Williams replied to a Craigslist ad law enforcement had posted as part of a secret operation to identify people willing to meet teenagers and children for sex. He started communicating with a decoy girl known as “Rebecca” who he believed to be 13 years old, court records say, all while sending her explicit photos and mentioning he was part of law enforcement. “Cops need people like” her, he said at the time.

Williams showed up at an Othello hotel with Viagra, cash and two bottles of vodka to meet the girl. He kept his loaded firearm and badge on him while his law enforcement vehicle sat in the parking lot.

“He puts on a different public persona … A stark contrast to (his) conduct,” Assistant U.S Attorney Stephanie Van Marter told the judge. He wanted to “meet up with a 13-year-old, all while using his official position to gain her trust,” she said. In trial, the prosecution noted Williams had lied to the judge and jury, claiming he didn’t know “Rebecca” was a minor.

“He lied to his wife,” Van Marter said. “… He didn’t care about his family then. And he brought them in here as a prop.”

Williams continued to claim innocence during sentencing. He said he has never shared explicit images with a child and has never been interested in children, and asked the judge to consider his near 30 years of experience in military and law enforcement.

“I am a lifelong public servant,” he said. “…I have shed blood, sweat and tears at our nation’s border.”

Williams’ three children and his wife spoke to the court to give character statements.

“Koby is a perfect role model,” who gave lessons to his children about caring for others and is committed to his work and family, his wife said.

When Williams is released, Rice ruled, he will be unable to communicate with children except for his own, must not use the internet unless he has approval, and stay away from schools or areas children frequent.