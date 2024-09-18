Letters for Sept. 17, 2024

What would you do differently?

I concur that we have numerous problems in downtown Spokane with homelessness, drugs and crime.

What I don’t get is why has this become a “we” vs. “they” issue. Meaning why are the right (conservatives) making this a political issue? What are they blaming the current mayor and council for not doing? I ask, specifically, what would they do that this administration isn’t? We know this isn’t a new issue as the last mayor faced similar problems with downtown crime.

I ask, what would Larry Stone and his new organization do differently if they had total control to solve our downtown problems? I’ve not heard a single suggestion as to what should be done, only criticism of the mayor and city council. Why the attack on the mayor and council?

I’d be thrilled to hear specifics of what “you’d” do if you were in control.

Steve Berde

Spokane

Conroy for 5th District

In this tumultuous election, we have a precious opportunity to get it right.

Carmela Conroy, 5th District congressional candidate, brings an unmatched wealth of knowledge and experience. She grew up in the Spokane Valley. Her dad was a union railroad employee, and her grandpa helped build Grand Coulee Dam. Her own distinguished career in the Foreign Service taught her how to make government work, how to serve the people, not special interests and, most important, how to get things done.

She is ready to put forward her brilliance (she even speaks Japanese fluently), her strong commitment, her unwavering values to make Eastern Washington count in the House of Representatives. We can have full confidence in her talents and in her integrity.

Mary Ann Murphy

Spokane

Vote ‘no’ on I-2117

We need to take action to mitigate and adapt to climate change, so we need to vote “no” on Initiative 2117. I-2117 would kill the Climate Commitment Act – and any other cap-and-invest legislation. That would leave Washington state in the position of likely having to pass a carbon tax to support climate action. Do you prefer a carbon tax placed directly on everyone to making the big polluters pay for dumping carbon into our atmosphere?

I-2117 will leave a $5 billion hole in the state’s 16-year transportation package. Local impacts would include loss of funding for completing the North Spokane Freeway and for improving the Division Street corridor. But, of course, the state Legislature could pass a new gas tax to fix this problem. Do you want a new, higher gas tax?

Other local impacts of passing I-2117 include loss of funding: more than $5 billion to repair and rebuild after last years’ Gray and Oregon Road fires consumed over 350 structures including 240 homes; $650,000 for a carbon capture project at the Waste to Energy plant; funding for Eastern Washington University to make its buildings cleaner and more energy efficient; funding to help landowners in high-risk areas prepare for wildfires by applying safety measures; and much, much more.

(An additional $440 million in long-term funding for Spokane County programs has already been identified.)

Vote for climate action. Vote “no” on I-2117.

Larry Luton

Spokane