New manufacturing plant slotted for airport area

A new manufacturing plant planned near the Spokane International Airport could bring about 300 jobs to the West Plains.

The news came from a Spokane County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning when its members voted to approve the sale of land, jointly owned by the county and city, to an unnamed company.

Commissioner Al French, who said the new plant may hire about 300 workers, expects the city to approve the sale of the property at 3911 S. Craig Road.

“This will be a financial plus for the city of Spokane as well as Spokane County,” French said.

If approved, an 82-acre portion of a larger 551-acre property at the corner of Craig Road and McFarlane Road would be sold to Runway Property Holding Company LLC for about $6 million.

The site just west of the Parker Aerospace Exotic Metals Forming Division facility was priced at market value, Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter said during a presentation given to the board on Tuesday morning.

Krauter said Runway was formed by a multinational company that manufactures building materials. French said he was unable to disclose the name of the company, with which he has been involved since last winter.

Runway is registered with the Washington Secretary of State under the same address as Soprema Inc., an Ohio-based company with locations around the world that provides, “innovative and sustainable solutions for the building industry,” according to its website.

The registered owners of Runway are Pierre-Etienne Bindschedler, chairman and CEO of Soprema; Richard Voyer, executive vice-president for Soprema’s Canadian office; and Martin Côté, president and CEO of Convoy Supply, a construction materials manufacturer owned by Soprema. Convoy has a location in Spokane Valley at 3919 N. Sullivan Road.

During the board meeting, Krauter described the prospective operations of Runway to include importing building materials to their new facility, assembling them into finished products then shipping to its customers.

According to Soprema’s website, it assembles and delivers walls, foundations, decks, floors and other products.

“Those finished products will be shipped out by truck to locations throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada,” Krauter said. “This company was specifically looking for a place to manufacture and distribute from the Northwestern part of the United States.”

Already on the West Plains property is a set of railways constructed by the airport.

According to city records, the airport completed a project in July to improve the site so it supports a transloading facility, which is where products are moved from one mode of transportation to another.

“Their site requirements include the need for rail service,” Krauter said. “With rail coming into the area around the transload facility, this is very consistent with the types of opportunities we want to pursue.”

Krauter praised French for his involvement in the potential sale.

“This company had come in and out of this process several times,” he said. “Commissioner French maintained contact with them and really brought them back to the table.”

French said Runway had shifted its focus to the Interstate 5 corridor along the West Coast before he suggested properties in the Spokane region.

“You’ve got to understand what it is that is important to them, and then find the property that meets that need. And being familiar with all of Spokane County, that’s what I can do,” French said.

But before the project can move forward, the property’s co-owner – the city – must authorize the sale.

The new manufacturing facility would be located within city limits of Spokane and therefore would generate revenue for the city. The land is also within the boundaries of the West Plains Public Development Authority, referred to as S3R3 Solutions, which oversees the economic development of the area for the city, Spokane County and the Spokane International Airport, French said.

“It’s a win for both of us,” he said.