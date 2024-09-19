Eastern Kentucky sheriff charged with shooting, killing district judge

By Kendall Staton, Valarie Honeycutt Spears and Taylor Six Lexington Herald-Leader

An Eastern Kentucky sheriff was charged on Thursday with shooting and killing a district judge in the judge’s courthouse chambers in Whitesburg, according to Kentucky State Police.

Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, of Jackhorn, was shot around 3:05 p.m. Thursday, said Letcher County Coroner Perry Fowler. He had multiple gunshot wounds, state police said.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43, of McRoberts, Kentucky, was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder. Police allege Stines shot Mullins after a short argument inside the courthouse. No other details about the argument were immediately available.

Mullins was the judge for the 47th District Court in Letcher County, and he was first elected in 2010.

Stines was elected as Letcher County Sheriff in 2019, according to the Mountain Eagle. He replaced the longest-serving sheriff in the county’s history, and told the Mountain Eagle earlier this year he planned to retire in three years at the end of his term.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman’s office posted on social media that they would assist as a special prosecutor in the case.

Much of downtown Whitesburg remained shut down as of 8 p.m. as investigators were on the scene.

Letcher County jail officials and Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft declined to comment.

Several area schools were briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting, including Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and Letcher County Schools.

“We are saddened to hear of today’s tragedy in our community, and our thoughts are with our neighbors who have been impacted,” Patsy Jackson, interim president of Southeast KCTC, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the swift response of our employees during today’s situation.”

Kentucky courts officials also released a statement on the shooting that read: “The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time.”

Whitesburg, population about 1,700, is nestled into the southeast corner of Kentucky, near the Virginia border. It’s home to the media, arts and education center Appalshop, and it’s about 150 miles from Lexington.