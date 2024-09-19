Harris plans meeting with Zelenskyy in Washington next week

By John Harney Washington Post

Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the Democratic nominee tries to broaden her foreign policy profile.

Harris has strongly supported President Joe Biden’s steadfast support of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, which began in February 2022.

The encounter comes at a crucial time as Russian forces have made some gains in the deadlocked conflict as winter approaches.

Zelenskyy is expected to push for NATO and European Union membership, economic and security agreements and a continued supply of more advanced weapons as part of his “victory plan” when he visits the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

He’s due to present the plan to Biden when they meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month. He is also keen to share the plans with Harris and former President Donald Trump.

During last week’s presidential debate, Trump, the Republican nominee, twice declined to say if he wanted Ukraine to win the war, instead saying he wanted the fighting to end and would have the two countries’ leaders meet and work out a deal.

Harris seized on Trump’s comments, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe” if Trump hadn’t lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

At a campaign stop Wednesday, Trump told reporters he would “probably” meet with Zelenskyy next week as well, but did not give specifics.

CNN first reported the planned Zelenskyy-Harris meeting.