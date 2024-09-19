That Mexican OT to make hip-hop stop at the Podium

From staff reports

From staff reports

That Mexican OT is bringing his unique southern hip-hop stylings to Spokane.

Virgil René Gazca, better known for his stage name That Mexican OT, first began independently releasing mixtapes in 2020. From the beginning, his style of hip-hop has had a distinctly southern flare.

In 2023, he released his debut album “Lonestar Luchador,” featuring the breakout single, “Johnny Dang.”

Featuring Paul Wall and Drodi, the single peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified Platinum.

In March, he released his second full-length album “Texas Technician.”

That Mexican OT will be performing at the Podium on Saturday. Tickets, $39.50-$89, are on sale at TicketsWest.com for the 8 p.m. show.