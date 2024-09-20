Eight California firefighters injured when their truck rolls over on highway

By Qasim Nauman New York Times

Eight firefighters were injured when their truck rolled over on a highway near Irvine, California, on Thursday, as they were ending a 12-hour shift fighting one of California’s biggest blazes this year.

The injured are front-line firefighters known as hand crew, Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said at a news conference. Hand crews often work long hours in extreme temperatures to contain major wildfires. The firefighters had been battling the Airport fire, which has burned more than 23,000 acres.

The crash mangled the front of the fire truck, and the impact from the rollover appeared to have snapped the rear cab off the chassis, according to footage from the scene aired by KCAL News in Los Angeles.

Emergency crews took the injured firefighters to hospitals, Fennessy said. He did not share details about their conditions other than to say that two of the eight were “stable.”

Firefighters in Southern California have been battling several major blazes for weeks. The Airport fire was 42% contained, according to InciWeb, a government website that tracks wildfires.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.